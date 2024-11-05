Fission Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report

[email protected]

Report highlights commitment to responsible development, operational excellence and integrity

KELOWNA, BC, Nov. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - FISSION URANIUM CORP. ("Fission" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the release of its inaugural Sustainability Report (the "Report"). The Report, which is available online, covers the period ending 2023 and provides further information on historical and future activities. In particular, the Report provides detail on Fission's approach to generating sustainable value for stakeholders and the Company's strategy for optimizing Environmental, Social and Governance performance.

Report Highlights

Completion of a strategic materiality assessment

Commitment to responsible resource development, operational excellence, integrity, and a positive legacy

Implementation of a robust framework to guide sustainability strategy going forward and development of clear goals, targets, and next steps

Ross McElroy, President and CEO for Fission, commented, "Sustainable development is the foundation of Fission's approach to our proposed Triple R mine and mill at PLS – from our first exploration drill hole in 2011 through to our current stage of detailed engineering. This inaugural Sustainability Report is an important milestone for our company and formalizes our unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship, traditional land use and rights, operational excellence, community investment, regulatory compliance and integrity."

McElroy continued, "Nuclear energy has entered a generational period of growth as the world's most important source of clean, baseload energy. For that growth to be fully realized, uranium production in safe, stable jurisdictions must increase exponentially. Ideally positioned in Saskatchewan, Canada, we are advancing PLS on schedule to becoming the next high-grade uranium mine in the western Athabasca Basin. As we do so, we will continue to work closely with our rightsholders, stakeholders and community partners to provide clean energy fuel to the world, bringing long lasting economic benefits to northern communities, and leaving a legacy that we can all be proud of."

About Fission Uranium Corp.

Fission Uranium Corp. is an award-winning Canadian uranium project developer and 100% owner of the Patterson Lake South uranium property – a proposed high-grade uranium mine and mill in Canada's Athabasca Basin region. Fission's common shares are listed on the TSX Exchange under the symbol "FCU" and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol "FCUUF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 2FU.

