Fission 3 Announces Change in Management
Feb 07, 2020, 17:16 ET
TSX VENTURE SYMBOL: FUU
KELOWNA, BC, Feb. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Fission 3.0 Corp. ("Fission 3" or the "Company") announces that effective immediately, Jeffrey Mushaluk has left the Company due to the Company's cost reduction efforts.
About Fission 3.0 Corp.
Fission 3.0 Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FUU."
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Dev Randhawa"
Dev Randhawa, Chairman and CEO
Fission 3.0 Corp.
SOURCE Fission 3.0 Corp.
For further information: Investor Relations, TF: 778-484-8030, [email protected], www.fission3corp.com
