Fission 3 Announces Change in Management

TSX VENTURE SYMBOL: FUU

KELOWNA, BC, Feb. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Fission 3.0 Corp. ("Fission 3" or the "Company") announces that effective immediately, Jeffrey Mushaluk has left the Company due to the Company's cost reduction efforts.

About Fission 3.0 Corp.

Fission 3.0 Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FUU."

Dev Randhawa, Chairman and CEO

Fission 3.0 Corp.

For further information: Investor Relations, TF: 778-484-8030, [email protected], www.fission3corp.com