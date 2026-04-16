OTTAWA, ON, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Cod fishing is fundamental to the identity of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians. The Food Fishery is part of a deep cultural connection that ties the provincial identity with cod and the sea.

Today, Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) released the What We Heard document summarizing the results of the 2025 Food Fishery survey. Launched by the Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries in fall 2025, the survey drew the highest level of participation ever recorded for a DFO survey. More than 9,500 surveys and over 100 written submissions were received.

Participation was overwhelmingly local, with 95% of respondents residing in Newfoundland and Labrador. Nearly all respondents reported taking part in the food fishery, many of them multiple times per season.

The What We Heard highlights several key themes.

The importance of the fishery as a food source was identified as the main reason for participation.

Respondents expressed strong interest in increased access and flexibility, including more fishing days and revised season dates that allow them to fish when weather conditions are most suitable.

There was also awareness of the three distinct stocks and their health, along with strong support for management measures that are directly linked to the health of each stock.

Many also supported changes to current management measures, including bag limits, and boat limits.

The cultural importance of this activity was highlighted with almost all participants emphasizing the importance of ensuring the fishery remains available for future generations.

DFO thanks all participants for their time, insight, and experiences. This input, alongside the best available science, will inform planning and decision making for the 2026 Food Fishery and beyond.

To read the What We Heard document, visit: Newfoundland and Labrador Food Fishery Survey – What We Heard Report

Quotes

"Thank you to everyone who took part in this survey. More than 9,500 people responded -- the highest participation ever recorded for a DFO survey, and it reflects how much the food fishery matters to Newfoundlanders and Labradorians. Your insights, combined with the best available science, will help guide our planning for the 2026 food fishery season and beyond."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

Quick Facts

96% of respondents have participated in the food fishery.

Respondents emphasized the importance of sustainability, with 95% indicating the need to ensure the fishery remains available for future generations.

Participants indicated an awareness of the three stocks and their health and expressed strong support for management measures directly linked to stock status in specific areas.

84% of participants said they would like a longer season.

While 46% do not support the introduction of reporting measures, 86% support mandatory reporting if it leads to increased fishing opportunities.

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SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Contacts: Ira Khedkar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]