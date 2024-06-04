Fisher-Price® Introduces New Premium Wooden Toys to Inspire Creativity and Promote Development in Young Children

Available Exclusively at Walmart, Fisher-Price Wood Prioritizes Modern Designs and On-Trend Themes at Affordable Prices for Families

TORONTO, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Fisher-Price® (NASDAQ: MAT), a pioneer in creating quality, educational toys for young kids, today unveiled its all-new wooden toy line, Fisher-Price Wood, for children ages six months to five years. Featuring fresh, modern designs that encourage open-ended play, the new wooden toy line speaks to parents who are looking for a more affordable, back-to-basics play experience for their children. In addition, the products are made with wood from FSC®-certified sources and designed to last, allowing families to pass them down from generation to generation. With early childhood development at the forefront of Fisher-Price's purpose, these wooden toys offer a wide range of fun play patterns—from colorful puzzles and blocks to role play, music-making and more—that help spark creativity, develop fine motor skills, and stimulate problem-solving. Fisher-Price Wood is now available exclusively at select Walmart stores and on Walmart.ca.

Brian Fitzharris, SVP and General Manager, Fisher-Price, said: "For 94 years, Fisher-Price has been dedicated to helping children have the best possible start in life through innovative, trusted toys that provide hours of fun and enrichment. With the debut of Fisher-Price Wood—a line that harkens back to the brand's very roots—we're bringing a fresh perspective to the timeless appeal of wooden toys that are affordably priced, made from FSC©-certified wood, and designed to nourish a child's creativity and development."

Hilary Wingate, Senior Director, Toys, Walmart Canada added: "We're proud to introduce the new Fisher-Price Wood assortment of preschool toys to our customers as the exclusive retailer in Canada. We know Canadian parents will be excited to see these colourful, more sustainable toys on our shelves at the every day low prices they expect from Walmart."

Tested in the Fisher-Price™ Play Lab, the new wooden toys incorporate playful, colorful elements that are more than just fun—they also help childhood development by stimulating the brain through open-ended play, helping kids explore the world at their own pace. Fisher-Price Wood offers an array of products at accessible price points, including the following:

Fisher-Price ® Wooden Stack & Sort Animals , (SRP: $14.97 | 1Y+)

, (SRP: | 1Y+) Fisher-Price ® Wooden Pots & Pans Set , (SRP: $34.97| 18M+)

, (SRP: $34.97| 18M+) Fisher-Price ® Wooden Interlocking Blocks , (SRP: $29.97 | 18M+)

, (SRP: | 18M+) Fisher-Price ® Wooden Ice Cream Shape Sorter Set , (SRP: $24.97 | 18M+)

, (SRP: | 18M+) Fisher-Price ® Pound and Tap Bench Xylophone , (SRP: $34.97| 18M+)

, (SRP: $34.97| 18M+) Fisher-Price ® Stacking Shape Sorter , (SRP: $29.97 | 18M+)

, (SRP: | 18M+) Fisher-Price ® Wooden Ring Stacker , (SRP: $19.97 | 18M+)

, (SRP: | 18M+) Fisher-Price ® Wooden Shape Stacker , (SRP: $9.97 | 18M+)

, (SRP: | 18M+) Fisher-Price ® Mini Rainbow Wooden Jigsaw Puzzle Triangle , (SRP: $6.97 | 2Y+)

, (SRP: | 2Y+) Fisher-Price ® Wooden Jigsaw Puzzle Assortment , (SRP: $3.97 | 2Y+)

, (SRP: | 2Y+) Fisher-Price ® Musical Gift Set , (SRP: $34.97 | 2Y+)

, (SRP: | 2Y+) Fisher-Price ® Wooden Balance Tree , (SRP: $24.97 | 3Y+)

, (SRP: | 3Y+) Fisher-Price ® Wooden Mandala Puzzle, (SRP: $24.97 | 3Y+)

Fisher-Price Wood is available now at select Walmart stores and on Walmart.ca. The new line is also available, exclusive to Walmart, in the United States, Mexico, Chile and Central America, as well as at key retailers in Europe and other global markets starting this fall.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, MEGA® and Polly Pocket®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.ca.

