Fisher-Price Kicks Off its 90th Anniversary by Getting Canadians Laughing

TORONTO, July 10, 2020 /CNW/ - With research finding that the average 40-year-old laughs only three times a day, while the average four-year-old laughs 300 times per day1, Fisher-Price wants to encourage Canadians, no matter what age, to let loose, be silly and help spread the joy of laughter. In celebration of its 90th Anniversary, Fisher-Price is encouraging Canadian families to embody its "Let's Be Kids" motto and share their funniest moments through the Fisher-Price Funnies contest.

For 90 years Fisher-Price has created toys that spark imagination through play and to celebrate, Fisher-Price is asking Canadians to #LaughItForward by sharing their funniest moments while playing with their kids. From July 10- July 31, families can submit their Fisher-Price Funnies videos or photos to Contest.FisherPriceFunnies.ca for the chance to be one of three winners of a Fisher-Price Ultimate Prize Pack stoked full of toys to keep the fun going.

"For the past 90 years, Fisher-Price has brought joy to generations of families with toys that spark the fun and unique nature of every child," says Samira Abubakar, Brand Marketing Manager, Fisher-Price. "We're excited to launch the Fisher-Price Funnies contest that celebrates imagination and creativity through play, and we are looking forward to sharing the fun moments families have together through this initiative."

Laughter and play have a significant role in our childhood by nurturing creativity and learning through fun activities. However, as people grow up, they often forget the importance of making time to play and feel like kids again2. Play is one of the easiest ways to spark laughter, and most adults admit that laughing makes them feel like a kid again3.

The Fisher-Price Funnies contest is part of the Let's Be Kids campaign that celebrates seeing the world as kids see it, with optimism and humor and extending an open invitation to grown-ups to grow-down and rediscover the joy of playtime.

For more information on contest details and how you can get involved in the fun, please visit Contest.FisherPriceFunnies.ca

