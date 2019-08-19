Fishbone Analytics Inc. Achieves Elite Services and Sales Partner Designation from ServiceNow

CALGARY, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Today Fishbone Analytics Inc. (Fishbone), a leading workflow and business-process automation company, announced it has achieved ServiceNow's Elite Partner designation. This achievement recognizes Fishbone's commitment to training, certification and deep product expertise. Elite Partner status also reaffirms Fishbone's unwavering dedication to superior customer satisfaction while facilitating high-quality implementations of ServiceNow products to help enterprises function measurably more efficiently.

"Fishbone is fully invested in ServiceNow's platform" says Matt Nielsen, Fishbone's Founder and CEO. "We are driven to create Raving Fans of our Customers by helping them get the most value from their ServiceNow investments."

The ServiceNow Partner Program recognizes partners based on their experience, expertise, competencies and specializations. Fishbone has achieved Elite Sales and Services Partner designation due to a focus on customer success and the depth of knowledge retained within the company. "We are tremendously proud to be one of only two Canadian partners to achieve ServiceNow Elite status. This important designation is the result of the efforts of an amazing and dedicated delivery team and visionary Customers," said Nielsen. "ServiceNow Elite status is our second-best achievement; our best achievement is our 9.5 / 10 Customer CSAT Rating as measured by ServiceNow combined with our 96% Customer retention rate over 6 years."

A high level of achievement within the ServiceNow Services partner program offers a clear signal to organizations that their ServiceNow partner is staying up-to-date with the ever-expanding capabilities offered by ServiceNow. Fishbone's Elite Partner accomplishment reflects the company's commitment to providing extraordinary ServiceNow implementations that "make work, work better."

Fishbone Analytics Inc., is a proudly Canadian company that designs, builds, automates and supports business processes and workflows using the ServiceNow platform. With one of the largest and most certified ServiceNow practices in the country, Fishbone has deep expertise across the platform. In addition to our Consulting and Implementation practice, Fishbone provides a unique and comprehensive ServiceNow Platform Management service, designed to keep customers current with a well-managed platform including administration, patching, upgrades and access to Fishbone's team of developers, architects and business process experts.

