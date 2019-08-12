FirstNet Certified Fleet Complete Apps Bring Fully-Integrated Fleet Management Solution to Public Safety

AT&T, Fleet Complete, Cradlepoint Offer FirstNet Ready™ In-Vehicle Network Solution that Will Boost Public Safety for Communities Across the USA

DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Public safety agencies on FirstNet – America's public safety communications platform – now have access to an end-to-end fleet management solution. Fleet Complete for FirstNet now offers a fully-integrated solution that gives agencies comprehensive, near real-time insights into critical fleet and in-field first responder activities. This leads to increased situational awareness, efficiency and safety for first responders and public safety fleets.

First responder customers will get a holistic telematics platform that operates on FirstNet and helps ensure a robust GPS-reporting system for operations that could ultimately save lives. (CNW Group/Fleet Complete)

AT&T* is delivering this solution in collaboration with Fleet Complete, a fully integrated telematics platform, and Cradlepoint, a leading provider of cloud-delivered LTE and 5G-ready wireless solutions.

"The FirstNet platform has an incredible capacity to get help to people who need it when they need it," said Chris Penrose, President, Internet of Things Solutions, AT&T. "Think of the ability to quickly dispatch police cars and ambulances to the scene or get nearly instantaneous insight if a school bus breaks down. With this collaboration, first responders get a holistic solution that helps them stay better connected to their workers and vehicles while keeping us all safer."

Fleet Complete for FirstNet consists of a FirstNet Ready™ Cradlepoint device that can take advantage of Band 14 and two FirstNet Certified™ apps now in the FirstNet App Catalog: Fleet Complete Mobile and Fleet Complete Dispatch. The solution provides a feature-rich interface, post-install support, maintenance and fault code modules, as well as detailed reporting for historical data records. It also easily integrates with existing systems in place. Additionally, the FirstNet Ready™ Cradlepoint device supports FirstNet's First Priority® – which provides priority and preemption for first responders.

Once installed, public safety agency administrators can remotely track vehicles in the field, run engine diagnostics, get crash notifications, and check sensors to monitor maintenance needs, fuel consumption and more.

"We are proud to work with FirstNet to provide industry leading tools like in-vehicle fleet solutions, which allow public safety to capture critical information," says Tony Lourakis, founder and CEO of Fleet Complete. "Our first responder customers will get a holistic telematics platform that operates on FirstNet and helps ensure a robust GPS-reporting system for operations that could ultimately save lives."

"Many first responder agencies are looking for a robust in-vehicle network solution that is FirstNet Ready™ and provides a fully integrated telematics and fleet management capability," said Todd Krautkremer, chief marketing officer at Cradlepoint. "Our relationship with AT&T and Fleet Complete provides this complete solution in an easy-to-purchase, deploy and consume approach that helps agencies get up and running quickly."

Built with AT&T, in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, FirstNet is designed to strengthen and advance public safety communications, helping first responders connect to the critical information they need – every day and in every emergency.

To learn more about the innovative FirstNet ecosystem, go to FirstNet.com. Or stop by the FirstNet booth (#623) at this week's APCO 2019 Conference & Expo in Baltimore.

About Fleet Complete

Fleet Complete® is a leading global provider of connected vehicle technology, delivering mission-critical fleet, asset and mobile workforce management solutions. The company is servicing over 500,000 subscribers and over 35,000 businesses in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxemburg, Austria, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. It maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S., TELUS in Canada, Telstra in Australia, and Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) in multiple European countries. It remains one of the fastest-growing companies globally, having won numerous awards for innovation and growth. For more information, please visit fleetcomplete.com

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is a global leader in cloud-delivered wireless edge solutions for branch, mobile, and IoT networks. The Cradlepoint NetCloud service — based on the Elastic Edge™ architecture —delivers an agile, pervasive and software-defined wireless edge network that connects people, places, and things everywhere over LTE and 5G cellular networks with resiliency, security, and control. More than 18,000 active enterprise and government organizations around the world, including 75% of the world's top retailers, 50% of the Fortune 100, and first responder agencies in 25 of the largest U.S. cities, rely on Cradlepoint to keep critical branches, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected and protected. Major service providers use Cradlepoint wireless solutions as the foundation for innovative managed network services. Founded in 2006, Cradlepoint is a privately held company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with a development center in Silicon Valley and international offices in the UK and Australia.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation's fastest wireless network.** And according to America's biggest test, we have the nation's best wireless network.*** We're building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW and WatchTV, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve nearly 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

© 2019 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data average download speeds for Q2 2019. ***GWS OneScore, September 2018.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Fleet Complete

For further information: Gina Pernetti, AT&T Corporate Communications, Phone: 916-943-5381, Email: gp7182@att.com; David Prusinski, Fleet Complete Sales and Marketing, Phone: 905-944-0863, Email: marketing@fleetcomplete.com

Related Links

http://www.completeinnovations.com

