First woman owner to head Trudeau in transfer to 4thth generation family business

MONTREAL, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Trudeau, a Canada-based century-old company announces a transfer of ownership to Anne-Marie Trudeau, the fourth generation and first woman to lead the family company. President and CEO since 2017, Anne-Marie succeeds her father, Robert Trudeau, who retains a strategic role and sits on the company's Board of Directors. Mr. Trudeau led the company for 50 years and, under his leadership, played a key role in the company's growth, notably by encouraging innovation and Canadian design, as well as ensuring the brand's international reach.

"A successful transition requires a well thought out plan. At a time when many companies are being sold to foreign interests, I am proud to ensure the continuity of Trudeau's 130 years of excellence by entrusting the reins of the company to my daughter Anne-Marie, who has clearly demonstrated her ability to lead our teams towards the promising vision she sees for the company," expressed Robert Trudeau.

"I am very pleased with this transfer of ownership and am motivated to continue the growth of Trudeau, a Canadian flagship. We have major expansion plans and wish to be even more present in the Canadian, American and international markets, while continuing to create value and jobs, explains Anne-Marie Trudeau, President and CEO and shareholder of Trudeau Corporation. This expansion is made possible thanks to the dedication of our teams, who are continually working on developing new product ideas that will make life easier and more enjoyable for consumers," she concludes.

Involved in the company for more than twenty years, including four as CEO, Anne-Marie steers the company's growth by instilling positive leadership based on the development of a clear and unifying vision as well as prioritizing the well-being and personal fulfillment of employees. She strives to contribute to a humanistic company where the culture is lived with values of diversity, inclusion and caring.

Trudeau in numbers

Trudeau Corporation currently employs about 100 people and is active in about 40 countries. Its products are available in more than 16,000 retail stores in North America. Its head office has been in Boucherville since 1975, including a distribution center of 125,000 sq. ft with another office and distribution center (50,000 sq. ft) located in Bolingbrook, a suburb of Chicago. Satellite offices in Asia and Europe allow the company to maintain business relationships and a presence in these markets.

About Trudeau

Trudeau Corporation traces its roots back to 1889, when it was founded in Montreal (Quebec, Canada) as an importer of housewares and smokers' products. For over 50 years, under the leadership of Robert Trudeau, the orientation changed to building a brand and inspiring consumers with a selection of practical and ingenious kitchenware and tableware products. Distributed in over 40 countries, the Trudeau brand is recognized for its high-quality standards and has set the standard for design, innovation and reliability.

