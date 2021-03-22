First Tube Media Partners with Imagine AR to Bring Augmented Reality to Livestream Digital Experiences

First Tube Media to Premiere First-Ever Grubhub Sound Bites Immersive AR Live Stream Concert

VANCOUVER, BC and NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /CNW/ - First Tube Media, a branded live content innovation platform that delivers a continuous flow of premium video content resulting in clear ROI, announced today that it has selected to partner with Imagine AR (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) to bring augmented reality to its exclusive livestream programs. The new AR capabilities will premiere at Grubhub Sound Bites next episode, featuring three-time Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion , King Princess, and Noah Cyrus on March 26 to celebrate Women's History Month.

"As we push the limits of live digital experiences, incorporating augmented reality levels up what is possible for brands, and transforms how they can interact and connect with their audience," said First Tube Media CEO and Founder, Andrew Beranbom. "We are constantly looking for new immersive offerings that bring the most innovative technology on the market to our events so that our partners can benefit in a meaningful and results-driven way and that's exactly what AR is going to do."

Through second screen immersion, First Tube Media will help brands build a community amongst their audience and increase viewer engagement by providing access to exclusive features and experiences delivered straight to the viewers' mobile phone. From there, viewers can access unique features, behind-the-scenes AR experiences, and brand promotions, all while enjoying the live concert on their television, computer, or other viewing device. Users can simply scan a QR code provided during the event where they can gain access to perks including: backstage access, the opportunity to engage with animation, among other exciting benefits directly on their phone.

The AR capabilities will be first premiered at Grubhub's popular virtual concert series, Sound Bites, which will feature performances by Megan Thee Stallion, winner of three Grammys including the 2021 Grammy's New Artist Award, Noah Cyrus, and King Princess. Fans tuning in will be encouraged to scan customized QR codes that will pop up throughout the show to receive special discounts and perks, along with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from King Princess, all powered from beginning to end by First Tube Media. Attendees can also enter to win a private meet and greet with the artists for themselves and three friends by visiting https://grubhub.stagecomp.com/ . For every QR code scanned at one point during the live stream, Grubhub will donate $1 (up to $100,000) to World Central Kitchen. The free Sound Bites concert will take place on Friday, March 26 at 7 p.m. ET on the Grubhub YouTube channel. All proceeds from the event will go to World Central Kitchen to provide nourishing meals to help vulnerable communities impacted by the pandemic.

"We have been working with First Tube Media since before the pandemic hit, and when it did, their partnership helped us navigate and lean into fully digital live experiences. We're thrilled to once again be among the first companies to embrace new technologies like AR to provide our customers with the most cutting-edge immersive events and rewards to enhance their at-home food delivery experiences," said Jessica Burns, VP Brand Marketing and Creative at Grubhub. "With an event like the upcoming Sound Bites with three incredible women performers that all represent forward-thinking pioneers in their field, it's also an exciting way to celebrate Women's History Month."

This type of web AR immersion within a digital live experience is pushing the boundaries of fan engagement, making it an innovative event that is breaking the ceiling of what is possible through interactive digital events. The second screen immersion alongside web AR, combined with customized brand benefits and live entertainment, all hosted by the largest home delivery service in the world is changing the standard for online events today and for the future.

"We have been innovating in the AR space for years, and we're extremely excited to partner with First Tube Media to bring this technology to the live digital experience and event space where people are craving new ways to interact with the content especially during a time that in-person has been off the table," said Alen Paul Silverrstieen, President and CEO of ImagineAR.

First Tube Media remains committed to being the leader in the next wave of connecting people virtually to events, concerts, performances and more. Through collaborations such as this, the company is paving the way through the new-normal and beyond by offering brands a solution through the seamless transition into livestreaming and staying connected, while also enjoying music and arts in a safe space.

About First Tube Media

First Tube Media is a leading branded live content marketing platform designed to deliver "always on" premium video content distributed at scale resulting in clear ROI. Founded in 2017 in Brooklyn, NY, FTM is a team of music experts, filmmakers, digital marketers and technologists that have put together a full-service approach that has powered thousands of livestreams delivering billions of views for some of the top brands in the world.

About Grubhub

Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) is a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as over 31 million active diners. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features over 300,000 restaurants and is proud to partner with over 265,000 of these restaurants in over 4,000 U.S. cities. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, AllMenus and MenuPages.

About Imagine AR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, (products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons,3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies. The AR Platform is available as an SDK Plug-in for existing mobile apps.

