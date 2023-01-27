FIRST TO STAND Event at Hot Docs

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - First to Stand: The Cases and Causes of Irwin Cotler is a "captivating" new documentary which showcases Cotler as he takes on the Russians, the Iranians and the Saudis in his decades-long crusade for global human rights. This feature film spotlights the activists and political prisoners that Cotler and his team at the Raoul Wallenberg Centre (RWCHR) are supporting around the globe. First to Stand will have its Toronto premiere at an event screening on Sunday, February 5th at 4:30 PM ET at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, in association with the Toronto Jewish Film Festival (TJFF), with some of the film's 'celebrities' in attendance, and a Q&A after the film. Tickets for the public are available here.

Irwin Cotler on Parliament Hill in FIRST TO STAND | Photo Courtesy of Canadian Press (CNW Group/First to Stand)

First to Stand is created by Montreal's courageous documentary filmmakers, Irene Lilienheim Angelico and Abbey Jack Neidik (Dark Lullabies), who will attend. Payam Akhavan—recipient of the 2021 Human Rights Award from Law Society of Ontario—will introduce the film.

International human rights advocates championed in the film include: Bill Browder, the first to speak out against Russia's notorious President Putin: Amal Clooney, international human rights barrister fighting to protect journalists-at-risk; Raif Badawi, the Saudi blogger sentenced to ten years and a thousand lashes for advocating freedom of expression; Natan Sharansky, the Russian 'refusenik' and international human rights advocate; Masih Alinejad, journalist, and pioneer of the women's rights movement in Iran; Romeo Dallaire, the Canadian officer and peacekeeper who heroically tried to stop the Rwandan genocide; Esther Mujawayo, a Rwandan survivor and founder of the Association of Widows of the Rwandan Genocide; and Shaparak Shajarizadeh, an Iranian imprisoned for waving her hijab on a stick, who escaped to Toronto with the help of the RWCHR. Shajarizadeh—named one of the BBC's 100 most influential women, and she'll be onstage at the Q&A with the filmmakers, and Irwin Cotler (by Zoom).

First to Stand highlights the growing movement for Women's Rights and struggles against today's repressive regimes, as well as historical battles for justice in South Africa, Rwanda and repeat offender Russia.

BOX OFFICE HOT DOCS

https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/first-to-stand

Interviews available | Photos and video clips available | Screening link available on request

EPK: https://firsttostand.com/assets/epk.pdf

posters : https://firsttostand.com/poster/

website: https://firsttostand.com/

trailer: https://vimeo.com/792032778

SOURCE First to Stand

For further information: [email protected]