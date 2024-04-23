In partnership with top Florida developers Fort Partners and CMC Group, latest Four Seasons luxury residential offering launches sales and invites homeowners to experience legendary living in one of Miami's most sought-after neighbourhoods

MIAMI, April 23, 2024 /CNW/ -- Real estate development firms CMC Group and Fort Partners, together with leading luxury hospitality and branded residential company Four Seasons, announce the highly anticipated Four Seasons Private Residences Coconut Grove. Set within one of Miami's most historic neighbourhoods and building on the success of Four Seasons residential portfolio in South Florida and around the globe, this groundbreaking development will be the first Four Seasons standalone offering in the state, delivering legendary service and experiences outside of a hotel or resort.

FIRST STANDALONE FOUR SEASONS BRANDED RESIDENCES IN FLORIDA TO OPEN IN MIAMI’S COCONUT GROVE

"Four Seasons is the standard-bearer for luxury around the world and has captivated the real estate market with its leading branded residences," says Nadim Ashi, CEO of Fort Partners. "We are thrilled to continue our proven relationship with the esteemed brand and forge a new partnership with the highly successful CMC Group on developing this first-of-its-kind offering in the coveted Coconut Grove neighbourhood."

A world-class team has been selected to bring the vision to life, with acclaimed Florentine designer Michele Bönan at the helm of the interiors and Miami-based Luis Revuelta crafting the architecture. Four Seasons Private Residences Coconut Grove will offer 70 homes ranging from two- to four-bedrooms and spanning up to 3,980 square feet (370 square metres). Four penthouse residences will range from nearly 6,430 to 9,690 square feet (597 to 900 square metres). The distinctive property will rise 20 storeys, providing future-residents with unobstructed ocean views overlooking Biscayne Bay. Inspired by Coconut Grove's beloved landscape, a sanctuary beneath the shade of banyan and mahogany trees, the building's façade is softly curved to blend into the land's natural rhythm while creating a defining presence within the skyline.

"With our growing standalone residential portfolio, Four Seasons is elevating luxury living for discerning buyers by blending personalized service alongside prime real estate in the best locations worldwide. In a competitive branded residential market like Miami, the trust and credibility of our brand will no doubt drive demand for this exceptional project in Coconut Grove," says Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development, Portfolio Management, and Residential, Four Seasons. "Together with our esteemed partners at Fort and CMC, we look forward to welcoming this spectacular project to our dynamic portfolio of Four Seasons Private Residences across South Florida."

"With over 35 years of experience, our luxury condos have set the standard in the South Florida market," says Ugo Colombo, CEO of CMC Group. "Fifteen years ago, CMC Group pioneered luxury living in the Grove with Grovenor House, and now with Four Seasons Coconut Grove, we're raising the bar yet again. By integrating the renowned Four Seasons service, we're not just resetting standards; we're redefining luxury living. Our commitment to quality remains unwavering, ensuring that our buildings continue to be the benchmark for excellence in the industry."

Luxury Living in Miami's Coconut Grove

The spaces designed by Michele Bönan reflect the renowned architect's signature style, with a blend of timeless elegance and contemporary aesthetics. Bönan creates a cohesive connection between the interiors and the natural beauty of Coconut Grove, with design inspired by the verdant tropics, the ocean, and the quintessential charm of Miami. The homes are crafted to be as polished as they are welcoming, exuding a sense of enduring sophistication achieved through classic lines, elegant furnishings, and a palette dominated by neutral tones.

"The essence of Coconut Grove and the cultural significance of the location's past, including the gorgeous climate, spectacular views and exceptional quality of life, guided each step of the design process," shares Michele Bönan. "Whether through design elements influenced by the rhythm of the ocean or patterns created in the sand, we maintained fluidity between the surroundings and the interiors to allow residents to relax and immerse themselves in the atmosphere of the space."

Homes at Four Seasons Private Residences Coconut Grove will feature nearly 11-foot (3.35 metre) ceilings throughout, complementing the spacious, open floor plans. Custom Italian-style kitchens designed by Molteni and Bönan feature top-of-the-line Miele appliances and European finishes, while bathrooms include cabinetry and panelling by Noorth complemented by Margraf marble finishes. Each home will be accessed via private elevator, creating an intimate arrival experience, and will feature the latest in-home automation systems and lighting controls.

Designed to provide a luxurious and intimate residential experience, Four Seasons Private Residences Coconut Grove will offer an extensive amenities collection for residents, including a restaurant, library, state-of-the-art gym and yoga room, spa with cold plunge and hammam, children's area and private event room, as well as an expansive pool deck and bar lounge serviced by Four Seasons. Residents will also enjoy the benefits of legendary Four Seasons service even without a hotel, including a dedicated Director of Residences, concierge, housekeeping and butler services, in-residence dining, valet and wellness programming, among other offerings.

Four Seasons Private Residences Coconut Grove will reflect the neighbourhood's refined, serene atmosphere, steeped in culture and connectedness. Residents will be in close proximity to the water and situated among the town's beloved local boutiques, restaurants and some of the nation's leading schools, creating a close-knit community and well-rounded walkable lifestyle.

The collaboration between CMC Group and Fort Partners is driven by the pair's shared ambition to elevate the standard of living in a market that is yearning for true world-class real estate and hospitality. CMC Group has for years played a pioneering role in developing Miami's skyline and reshaping the greater condo market in South Florida, while Fort Partners' longstanding partnership with Four Seasons includes the development of the iconic Four Seasons Hotel and Residences at The Surf Club, Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Fort Lauderdale, and ownership of Four Seasons Hotel Miami. Forthcoming developments under the Four Seasons flag are planned throughout Europe and the United States.

For more information or to schedule a sales appointment, please contact the sales team at 305-800-2699 or visit www.2699CoconutGrove.com.

About CMC Group

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, CMC Group is a full-service real estate development company focused on residential, commercial and retail properties in South Florida. CMC Group's founder, visionary developer Ugo Colombo, is recognized as one of South Florida's most respected and reputed luxury developers. CMC Group's development portfolio of prized properties includes Bristol Tower, Santa Maria, Epic Residences and Hotel, Grovenor House, Porto Vita, 4000 Ponce/The Collection and Brickell Flatiron. Today, CMC Group continues to shape the Miami skyline with its latest luxury developments underway, Onda Residences in Bay Harbor Islands, and Vita at Grove Isle in Coconut Grove. Learn more at http://www.cmcgroupmiami.com.

About Fort Partners

Fort Partners is a privately-owned, fully integrated development company led by developer and entrepreneur Nadim Ashi. With a focus on historic preservation, architecture, design, and sustainability, Fort Partners is committed to the highest standards of quality. Assets include Norman's Cay in the Bahamas, Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, Four Seasons Hotel and Residences at The Surf Club (Surfside, Florida), Four Seasons Hotel Miami, and Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Fort Lauderdale. Fort Partners adds to its portfolio with five new developments in South Florida, one in Telluride, Colorado, and six projects in Europe. As a part of the brand's ethos, Fort Partners continues to foster relationships with top international talent across architecture, design, and hospitality to create unique and exceptional properties. For more information, visit http://www.fortpartners.com/ .

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons opened its first hotel in 1961 and since that time has become a global leader in luxury hospitality and branded residential, with a focus on genuine and unparalleled service experiences. Four Seasons currently operates 129 hotels and resorts and 53 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries. The company continues to grow with a guest-centric mindset, including a global pipeline of more than 60 projects under planning or in development. In addition to its hotels and resorts, Four Seasons experiential offerings include more than 600 restaurants and bars globally , the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience , Four Seasons Drive Experience , and the upcoming Four Seasons Yachts . Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars, and most prestigious luxury hospitality brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com . For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com .

About Four Seasons Private Residences

As leaders in branded residences since 1985, Four Seasons currently operates 53 branded Private Residence properties around the world, with three-quarters of future Four Seasons projects including a residential component.

All Four Seasons residential offerings combine Four Seasons legendary people and service with exclusive hotel amenities such as spa services, in-residence dining services, housekeeping, concierge services and many more, creating a seamless experience for residence owners. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com.

