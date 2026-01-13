MONTRÉAL, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - The Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC) invites the public to enjoy a rich and dynamic winter and spring program! Designed to foster dialogue, reflection and the discovery of new contemporary art practices, this cultural offering brings together exhibitions, creative workshops, guided tours and exclusive encounters with artists.

Visitors gaze upon works from the exhibition Comfort and Indifference. (CNW Group/Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal)

Until March 8

EXHIBITION: IN PRAISE OF THE MISSING IMAGE

The MAC and MOMENTA are co-presenting In Praise of the Missing Image, the central exhibition of the 19th edition of the Biennale d'art contemporain. Curated by guest curator Marie-Ann Yemsi, this exhibition features works by artists Iván Argote, Maureen Gruben, Joyce Joumaa, Niap, Lee Shulman + Omar Victor Diop -- The Anonymous Project and Sanaz Sohrabi. These artists speak to the silences of history through the exploration of colonialism, notably historical monuments, hidden dimensions of sports, extractivism and the climate crisis. This will be the final exhibition - in the traditional sense of the word - presented at the MAC at Place Ville Marie, before this temporary space is turned into a place for artistic exploration and dialogue with emerging artists as part of the new program Habiter le MAC. more information here.

Activities related to the exhibition

As part of this exhibition, the MAC is hosting various cultural activities and creative workshops for all ages.

Exhibition Walkthrough

Visit the exhibition on Wednesday, January 21, at 5:30 p.m. alongside Sanaz Sohrabi, artist and assistant professor in the Communications department at Concordia University (in English) – Registration

Viewpoints

Various speakers will offer their take on the exhibition and works presented:

Carling Sioui , Two-Spirit member of the Huron-Wendat First Nation and founder of Consultations O'yenhra'. Wednesday, January 14, at 5:30 p.m. In English and French – Registration

, Two-Spirit member of the Huron-Wendat First Nation and founder of Consultations O'yenhra'. Wednesday, January 14, at 5:30 p.m. In English and French – Abigail Celis , curator, author and assistant professor in Art History and Museum Studies at the Université de Montréal. Wednesday, February 4, at 5:30 p.m. In English – Registration

, curator, author and assistant professor in Art History and Museum Studies at the Université de Montréal. Wednesday, February 4, at 5:30 p.m. In English – Jade Almeida, co-founder and director of Harambec and lecturer. Wednesday, February 18, at 5:30 p.m. In French – Registration

Creative Workshops

En famille at the MAC: Memories in Motion , a workshop-visit for the whole family (ages 6 and up), invites participants to combine drawing and watercolour to create transparent landscapes inspired by Niap's mural. Saturdays: January 10, February 7 and March 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 to 3 p.m., and during March break from March 3 to 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. – En famille at the MAC and En famille at the MAC March break

, a workshop-visit for the whole family (ages 6 and up), invites participants to combine drawing and watercolour to create transparent landscapes inspired by Niap's mural. Saturdays: January 10, February 7 and March 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 to 3 p.m., and during from March 3 to 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. – and Creative Moments: In the Spotlight, three different workshop-visits for adults, explore a range of themes through various techniques, including watercolour, embroidery, modelling and drawing. Saturdays: January 17, January 31 and February 14 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. – Creative Moments

Until May 3

EXHIBITION: COMFORT AND INDIFFERENCE – RECENT ACQUISITIONS BY THE MAC

Presented in collaboration with the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) and curated by Mark Lanctôt, curator of the MAC collection, the exhibition Comfort and Indifference, held at the MMFA, showcases 37 works by 22 Quebec artists. These works, acquired by the MAC between 2020 and 2025, explore, each in their own way, our relationship to comfort, apathy and collective responsibility. More information here.

Activities related to the exhibition

As part of this exhibition, the MAC is offering exhibition walkthroughs with the artists and a special performance at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.

Exhibition walkthroughs with the artists

Wednesday, March 18, at 5:30 p.m. with Valerie Blass, Dana Michel and Tracy Maurice . In English and French – Registration

and . In English and French – Wednesday, March 25, at 5:30 p.m. with Jannick Deslauriers and Michel Huneault . In French – Registration

and . In French – Wednesday, April 15, at 5:30 p.m. with Sorel Cohen and Lorna Bauer . In English – Registration

and . In English – Wednesday, April 22, at 5:30 p.m. with Ari Bayuaji and Dayna Danger. In English – Registration

Special performance

Dana Michel, a choreographer and performer whose work unfolds at the intersection of sculpture, comedy and poetry, presents MIKE, a three-hour piece that explores work culture and self-respect. This performance takes place at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts in a space where audience members can walk around freely. Saturday, March 21. Admission to the performance is included with MBAM entry.

LES JEUDIS DU MAC

The MAC's new creative happy hour offers a one-of-a-kind experience in a warm and fun atmosphere. Following an interactive visit of the exhibition In Praise of the Missing Image, participants will gather for a creative workshop around drawing and watercolours – in good company and with a drink in hand. On Thursdays: January 15, February 5 and March 5 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. – Jeudis du MAC

GRANDE CONFÉRENCE WITH ISABELLE BERTOLOTTI

As part of its series of lectures on exhibition curation, and in collaboration with the CIÉCO Research and Inquiry Group, the MAC welcomes Isabelle Bertolotti, director of the Musée d'art contemporain de Lyon and co-artistic director of the Biennale de Lyon, to the Bibliothèque et Archives nationales du Québec (BAnQ) for a keynote presentation focussing on the enrichment of collections through biennales and the acquisitions of monumental and immersive works. Monday, March 23 at 6 p.m. – Les grandes conférences

Also worth noting

BY THE FONDATION DU MAC – LES PRINTEMPS DU MAC

Organized by the Fondation du MAC in support of the museum, the 18th edition of the Printemps du MAC invites guests into a dreamlike atmosphere during unique fundraising event. May 29, at Place Ville Marie. Find out more here.

About the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC)

For more than 60 years, the MAC has brought together local and international artists, their works and a variety of audiences to celebrate art as an essential aspect of life in Montréal and Québec. The museum's head office, located in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles, is currently undergoing a major architectural transformation. The MAC has temporarily relocated to Place Ville Marie, another iconic location in downtown Montréal. The MAC at Place Ville Marie offers various programs for the public as well as for school and community groups. Learn more at www.macm.org/en.

Photo credit: Thibault Carron (MAC).

Download the press kit and visuals for the exhibitions

In Praise of the Missing Image and Comfort and Indifference: Recent Acquisitions by the MAC

SOURCE Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal

For all requests for visuals or interviews: Livia Belcea, Public Relations Officer at the MAC| 514 847-6210, [email protected]