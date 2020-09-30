First Responder Technologies Appoints New Director

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - First Responder Technologies Inc. ("First Responder" or the "Company") (CSE: WPN) (OTCQB: WPNNF) (FWB: 3WK), a developer of WiFi-based technologies for detecting concealed weapons and for deterring mass shooting and terror attacks involving concealed weapons, is pleased to announce the appointment of Erin Campbell to the Company's board of directors. Ms. Campbell is succeeding Dr. Mark Williams, who served as a director since 2019.

Robert Delamar, the Company's CEO commented, "The Company is pleased to add a person with 20+ years of international public markets experience to our board of directors and audit committee. Ms. Campbell has distinguished herself in the political, venture capital and private equity worlds, and brings a deep understanding of capital markets, and the financing of technology development through Canadian public markets, to her board role at First Responder."

Ms. Campbell commented, "I was impressed by the ability of the First Responder team to drive towards important commercialization milestones very quickly with a much needed safety and defense technology solution. An important phase of the Company will come with the achievement of the Alpha/minimal viable product milestone and first delivery of devices to customers. I'm pleased to be part of this next part of the journey and providing guidance and support to the team particularly around the funding and capital required for success. "

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Dr. Williams for his service as a director of the Company. Dr. Williams has worked tirelessly and it has been my pleasure to work with Dr. Williams. I wish Dr. Williams and his family all the best in their future endeavors," Mr. Delamar added.

RSU Grants

The Company has granted 200,000 restricted share units (each, an "RSU") to a director of the Company, which will vest on September 30, 2021. All of the RSUs will be subject to the terms of the Company's rolling restricted share unit plan and applicable securities law hold periods.

About Erin Campbell

Erin provides advisory leadership to CEOs and senior leadership teams in growth-focused public and private companies who wish to make the shift away from entrepreneur and sub-market capital and into senior private or public equity. She was recently appointed as an Advisor for Raiven Capital's Silicon Valley-Canada Cross-Border Fund. In this role, she connects early-stage technology capital to compelling technology investments. Erin carries particular expertise in complex projects requiring financing solutions, including offtake and multi-lateral government banking group investment. She has developed key relationships with Chinese technology, manufacturing and financial groups and, from 2010 to 2015, led a multi-national and multi-disciplinary team to develop the Karakul Cobalt Mine in Altai, Russia. Active in Canadian politics since the late 1980s, Erin has managed and advised campaigns and leadership races at all levels of government. She also served on the staff of federal and provincial ministers and leaders, including the Leader of the Opposition (British Columbia) and the Canadian government's Ministers of Indian Affairs and Defense. Ms. Campbell currently serves as the President of Canada Clean Energy Corp., a private company for which Mr. Delamar is also a director.

About First Responder Technologies Inc.

First Responder Technologies Inc. (the "Company") is a technology development company that commercializes academic and internally developed intellectual property for use in the public safety market. The Company is developing a WiFi-based technology, based in part, on academic research licensed from Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey ("Rutgers") that can be used to detect concealed weapons. The Company's threat detection technology line of business was created to capture a significant portion of the global weapons detection systems market, and in particular, the global perimeter security detection market. In the Company's view, WiFi–based threat detection technology may be utilized by a wide range of facilities, including schools, places of worship, shopping centres and theatres, to not only make their premises secure, but also reduce their cost of security, from the interior of a facility to the perimeter.

