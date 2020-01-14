First Responder Completes Initial Public Offering and Lists on the CSE

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, Jan. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - First Responder Technologies Inc. ("First Responder" or the "Company") (CSE:WPN), a developer of WiFi-based technologies to detect and deter mass shooting and terror attacks involving concealed weapons, is pleased to announce that it has completed its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 13,974,186 units (each a "Unit") issued at a price of $0.35 per Unit. The Offering generated aggregate gross proceeds of $4,890,965.10 pursuant to a prospectus dated November 14, 2019 (the "Prospectus").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant being a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.50 per Common Share for a period of twenty-four months from today's date. The Warrants are issued pursuant to a warrant indenture dated January 14, 2020 between the Company and its warrant agent, Computershare Trust Company, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Common Shares were listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symbol "WPN" on January 13, 2020 and are expected to commence trading on January 16, 2020.

PI Financial Corp. (the "Agent") acted as the exclusive agent for the Offering. In consideration for the services provided to the Company, the Agent received a cash fee and a corporate finance. In addition, the Company issued non-transferable purchase warrants entitling the Agent and members of its selling group to subscribe for an aggregate of 1,117,934 Common Shares at an exercise price of $0.50 per Common Share until January 13, 2022.

The Company will use the net proceeds from the Offering in furtherance of its business objectives as outlined in the Prospectus. A copy of the Prospectus is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities of the Company have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any person in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any common shares in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Robert F. Delamar"

Robert F. Delamar, CEO

About First Responder Technologies Inc.

First Responder Technologies Inc. (the "Company") is a technology development company that commercializes academic and internally developed intellectual property for use in the public safety market. The Company is developing a WiFi-based technology, based in part, on academic research licensed from Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey ("Rutgers") that can be used to detect concealed weapons. The Company's threat detection technology line of business was created to capture a significant portion of the global weapons detection systems market, and in particular, the global perimeter security detection market. In the Company's view, WiFi‐based threat detection technology may be utilized by a wide range of facilities, including schools, places of worship, shopping centres and theatres, to not only make their premises secure, but also reduce their cost of security, from the interior of a facility to the perimeter.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"), including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the use of the proceeds of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

