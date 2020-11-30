First Responder Cancels Previously Announced Private Placement and Postpones Annual General Meeting

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - First Responder Technologies Inc. ("First Responder" or the "Company") (CSE: WPN) (OTCQB: WPNNF) (FWB: 3WK), a leading developer of public safety and security technologies, announced the following updates today.

Update on Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

The Company will not proceed with the CDN$1,000,000 non-brokered private placement previously announced on October 6, 2020 and will be returning the funds received.

Postponement of Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that, due to the challenges related to COVID-19 and the recent changes to the Company's board of directors, the Company's management determined that it is in the best interest of shareholders to postpone the Company's 2020 annual general meeting ("AGM"). The Company has been granted an extension (of up to six months with an outside date of June 30, 2021) by the BC Registrar of Companies, which will allow the Company sufficient time to prepare the required information circular and communicate effectively with shareholders on material matters. The Company will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and, in due course, will set a date for its next AGM and will file a notice of meeting and record date on the Company's website and under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The Company also announces that it has cancelled its previously announced AGM that was to be held on December 10, 2020. The management information circular dated November 10, 2020, which was mailed to all shareholders as of the record date on November 9, 2020, is null and void.

About First Responder Technologies Inc.

First Responder Technologies Inc. (the "Company") is a technology development company that commercializes academic and internally developed intellectual property for use in the public safety market. The Company is developing a WiFi-based technology, based in part, on academic research licensed from Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey ("Rutgers") that can be used to detect concealed weapons. The Company's threat detection technology line of business was created to capture a significant portion of the global weapons detection systems market, and in particular, the global perimeter security detection market. In the Company's view, WiFi–based threat detection technology may be utilized by a wide range of facilities, including schools, places of worship, shopping centres and theatres, to not only make their premises secure, but also reduce their cost of security, from the interior of a facility to the perimeter.

