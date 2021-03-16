First Responder Announces First Sentinel™ Vision Alpha Unit Delivery to UK Distributor and Strategic Review

Vancouver, BC, March 16, 2021 /CNW/ - First Responder Technologies Inc. ("First Responder" or the "Company") (CSE: WPN) (OTCQB: WPNNF) (FWB: 3WK), a leading developer of public safety and security technologies, is pleased to provide a corporate update highlighting a key milestone the Company achieved between November 27, 2020 and today's date (the "Transaction Period"), as well as announce a strategic review of the Company's previously disclosed product development and go-to-market efforts.

While all previously announced product development and go-to-market timelines were paused during the Transaction Period, as the Company focused its collective efforts on the transaction, the Company continued to make incremental progress on some key elements of the development of its Sentinel™ Suite of public safety products and services, and achieved a significant milestone, in December of 2020, with the shipment of the first Alpha demo unit of its Sentinel™ Vision AI-Camera sensor to Sabre Global UK Ltd., its UK distribution partner (the "First Sentinel™ Vision Alpha Unit Delivery").

Following its First Sentinel™ Vision Alpha Unit Delivery during the Transaction Period, the Company continued to engage with existing and potential distributors, and received a number of inquiries as to the status of the development and commercial prospects for the Sentinel™ Vision AI-Camera sensor.

Given the success of the Company's First Sentinel™ Vision Alpha Unit Delivery during the Transaction Period, the Company will carefully consider the timing and resources dedicated to all elements of its Sentinel™ Suite of public safety products and services as part of its strategic review. The Company may decide to pause or eliminate the development of some products or features of the Sentinel™ Suite, and reallocate resources to the development of entirely new products or services, which may better utilize the technology it has developed to date, or expedite a path to commercial availability.

