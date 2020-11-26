First Responder Announces Appointment of Robert C. Dameron to Board of Directors

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - First Responder Technologies Inc. ("First Responder" or the "Company") (CSE: WPN) (OTCQB: WPNNF) (FWB: 3WK), a developer of WiFi-based technologies for detecting concealed weapons and for deterring mass shooting and terror attacks involving concealed weapons, is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert C. Dameron to the Company's board of directors.

Mr. Dameron spent over 20 years in the financial services industry in senior/executive positions at the Toronto Stock Exchange and at one of Canada's largest mutual fund companies. He also served as President/CEO/COO and Chief Compliance Officer of Ontario Teachers' Group Investment Funds. For the past 12 years, Mr. Dameron has served as an advisor/executive/board member to several early stage technology companies in Canada and the United States. He continues to help technology companies with their planning, governance, go-to-market strategies and capital raising activities.

Mr. Dameron was one of the first advisors to join First Responder in early 2019, and commented, "When I first heard about the concept/vison for the Company, I was intrigued with its value proposition and its potential to make the world a less dangerous place. In the future, to be able deploy an inexpensive, safe and non-intrusive solution to weapon detection challenges, both inside and outside buildings of any size, anywhere, is a global opportunity. A great management team is in place and great strides have been made to develop the technology and ultimately deploy around the world. The initial end-user market response has been exciting for me to hear first-hand. I am thrilled to be joining the First Responder board of directors and now have the opportunity to work even more closely with the team to guide and support the next stages of its journey."

The Company also announces the resignations of Christopher Moreau and Michael Charles Kelly from the Company's board of directors.

"Speaking on behalf of the entire First Responder team, we appreciate the opportunity we had to benefit from Mr. Moreau and Mr. Kelly's extensive professional backgrounds, thorough business acumen and the strategic insights that they brought to our board," said Robert Delamar, CEO of the Company. "We thank Mr. Moreau and Mr. Kelly for their valuable contributions to the Company and wish them all the best in their future endeavors."

About First Responder Technologies Inc.

First Responder Technologies Inc. (the "Company") is a technology development company that commercializes academic and internally developed intellectual property for use in the public safety market. The Company is developing a WiFi-based technology, based in part, on academic research licensed from Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey ("Rutgers") that can be used to detect concealed weapons. The Company's threat detection technology line of business was created to capture a significant portion of the global weapons detection systems market, and in particular, the global perimeter security detection market. In the Company's view, WiFi–based threat detection technology may be utilized by a wide range of facilities, including schools, places of worship, shopping centres and theatres, to not only make their premises secure, but also reduce their cost of security, from the interior of a facility to the perimeter.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward–looking information. Forward–looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward–looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward–looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward–looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward–looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward–looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward–looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward–looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

