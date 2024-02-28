First product based on LTS Sorrel™ wearable drug delivery platform launched in the US

ANDERNACH, Germany, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ -- LTS LOHMANN Therapie-Systeme AG ("LTS"), a leading pharmaceutical technology company, announced today that its customer Coherus BioSciences, Inc ("Coherus") has launched its UDENYCA® on-body injector (OBI) utilizing the LTS Sorrel™ wearable drug delivery platform.) UDENYCA® (pegfilgrastim-cbqv) is a biosimilar pegfilgrastim administered the day after chemotherapy to decrease the incidence of infection as manifested by febrile neutropenia. The UDENYCA® OBI has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2024. The device sets new standards for performance, quality, reliability, and patient convenience in wearable injection devices.

Coherus and LTS have been working in partnership to receive approval for the delivery of Udenyca® OBI. The novel drug delivery device platform will assist Udenyca® patients in receiving the drug in the comfort of their home and is intended to lower a patient's risk of infection after they have received chemotherapy.

Bas van Buijtenen, CEO of LTS, commented: "This launch completes the market entry of LTS into Biologics, bringing the ease of administration that LTS's solutions are known for to new class of therapies. Our capacity is ready to scale up, providing access to this advantageous solution to all patients swiftly."

"The approval by the U.S. FDA was a clear vote of confidence and an important milestone for the Sorrel™ platform. The launch shows our capability to manufacture and delivery according to market needs," said Dr. Andrei Yosef, President and General Manager of LTS Device Technologies. "Approval and launch will accelerate our other partnered programs running on the same platform, as well as programs with partners looking to obtain market access in the future."

About Sorrel™

The Sorrel™ technology allows pre-filled, pre-loaded and pre-assembled wearable drug delivery device that provides an easy-to-use wearable device for at home administration. The Sorrel™ platform ranges from 1mL to 50 mL and is primary container agnostic to provide seamless integration into the pharma company product.

About LTS

We CARE. We CREATE. We DELIVER. The driving philosophy behind LTS. As a trusted technology partner for the pharmaceutical industry, we develop and manufacture innovative drug delivery systems such as Transdermal Patches ("TTS") and Oral Thin Films ("OTF") as well as wearable drug delivery devices ("OBDS"). LTS´ commercial offering encompasses more than 20 marketed products and a diverse pipeline of more than 40 development projects targeting multiple disease indications. LTS's innovation pipeline contains both partner-funded as well as proprietary, LTS-funded projects. LTS maintains its leading position through the continuous refinement of its core TTS and OTF technologies and by advancing emerging drug delivery technologies, including Microneedle Array Patches ("MAP") for the transdermal delivery of small and large molecules, biological actives and vaccines. With its SorrelTM wearable drug delivery platform LTS offers patient friendly solutions for complex drugs delivery at home. Founded in 1984, LTS operates today from four sites: in Andernach, Germany, West Caldwell, NJ, USA, St. Paul, MN, USA and Netanya, Israel. LTS has also a representative office in Shanghai, China.

