LTS and Nualtis Announce Strategic Cooperation to Expand Global Manufacturing Capabilities, Accelerate Market Expansion, and Ensure Customer Success

ANDERNACH, Germany and MONTREAL, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- LTS LOHMANN Therapie-Systeme AG (LTS), a leading pharmaceutical technology company, and Nualtis (formerly IntelGenx Corp.), an innovator in oral thin film (OTF) drug delivery technology, today announced a strategic collaboration to provide customers with robust, reliable, high-quality and cost-competitive large-scale manufacturing capacities. The collaboration leverages LTS's global expertise in technology transfer, scale-up, and manufacturing, providing Nualtis with resources to scale their innovative OTF products and deliver them to patients worldwide. Through this collaboration, the companies will jointly work towards delivering advanced OTF therapies that improve patient outcomes and address pressing healthcare challenges.

Nualtis has consistently demonstrated success in advancing OTF technologies. As Nualtis expands its pipeline of OTF programs, the collaboration supports scalable growth while offering its partners greater supply chain flexibility and security. The collaboration provides a unique opportunity for Nualtis to strengthen its position as a leader in the OTF market.

As global leader in the development and manufacturing of OTF LTS continues to strengthen its position as a platform specialist by leveraging deep expertise to deliver exceptional outcomes for partners and their patients. Committed to innovation and long-term growth, LTS is actively investing in the future through collaboration with other organizations, advanced R&D resources, and expanded manufacturing capacity. These efforts ensure LTS remains at the forefront of oral thin film technology, driving progress across the healthcare landscape.

"Teaming up Nualtis' excellent OTF Formulation platform with LTS's world-class manufacturing capabilities, allows the two companies to accelerate our shared vision of bringing patient-centric therapeutical solutions to our pharma partners." said Bas van Buijtenen, CEO of LTS. "It provides LTS with an exciting opportunity to extend the reach of our mission of "We CARE, We CREATE, We DELIVER" to a wider range of molecules and therapies."

"Nualtis is entering a new phase of growth, and this collaboration ensures we are ready," said Dr. Michael Raven, CEO of Nualtis. "Working with LTS allows us to complement our in-house manufacturing capabilities - giving our partners the confidence that we can support them from early development through to full-scale commercialization."

Together, Nualtis and LTS will jointly support customers through every phase of drug development and commercialization by combining innovation with proven execution. The companies remain aligned in their commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable, and scalable OTF solutions that improve treatment outcomes across a broad range of indications.

About LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG

We CARE. We CREATE. We DELIVER. The driving philosophy behind LTS. As a trusted technology partner for the pharmaceutical industry, we develop and manufacture innovative drug delivery systems such as Transdermal Patches ("TTS") and Oral Thin Films ("OTF") as well as wearable drug delivery devices ("OBDS"). LTS´ commercial offering encompasses more than 20 marketed products and a diverse pipeline of more than 40 development projects targeting multiple disease indications. LTS's innovation pipeline contains both partner-funded as well as proprietary, LTS-funded projects. LTS maintains its leading position through the continuous refinement of its core TTS and OTF technologies and by advancing emerging drug delivery technologies, including Microneedle Array Patches ("MAP") for the transdermal delivery of small and large molecules, biological actives and vaccines. With its SorrelTM wearable drug delivery platform LTS offers patient friendly solutions for complex drugs delivery at home. Founded in 1984, LTS operates today from four sites: in Andernach, Germany, West Caldwell, NJ, USA, St. Paul, MN, USA and Netanya, Israel. LTS has also a representative office in Shanghai, China.

About Nualtis

Nualtis is a specialty pharmaceutical company advancing innovative drug delivery technologies with a focus on oral thin film (OTF) pharmaceutical products. Nualtis' superior film technologies, including VersaFilm®, DisinteQ™, VetaFilm® and transdermal VevaDerm™, allow for next generation pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs. Nualtis' innovative product pipeline offers significant benefits to patients and physicians for many therapeutic conditions. Building on more than a decade of formulation and manufacturing expertise, Nualtis supports pharmaceutical partners in extending product lifecycles and accelerating development timelines. Headquartered in Montreal, the company offers a fully integrated platform that includes research and development, analytical services, regulatory support, and scalable manufacturing from lab to market. With a patient centered approach and a focus on execution excellence, Nualtis delivers smart solutions that meet real world therapeutic needs. Nualtis is a wholly owned subsidiary of atai Life Sciences. For more information, visit www.nualtis.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

For further information, please contact:

LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG

Dr Iris Schnitzler: [email protected];

https://www.ltslohmann.com

Nualtis

Tommy Kenny: [email protected]

+1-438-803-0954

www.nualtis.com

SOURCE LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG