LTS expands its CDMO capabilities with the acquisition of Renaissance Lakewood

ANDERNACH, Germany, Oct. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- LTS LOHMANN Therapie-Systeme AG ("LTS"), a leading pharmaceutical technology company today announces the acquisition of Renaissance Lakewood, LLC ("Renaissance"), a US-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in nasal sprays and sterile dosage forms.

With the acquisition, Renaissance facilities will become part of the worldwide operations network of LTS, along with LTS' existing facilities in Andernach, Germany, West Caldwell, NJ, US, St. Paul, MN, US and Netanya, Israel.

The acquisition of Renaissance marks a significant milestone in LTS's strategy to expand its capabilities in the CDMO space. Renaissance brings deep expertise, state-of-the-art manufacturing infrastructure, and a talented workforce of approximately 500 employees. This move enables LTS to offer a broader range of drug delivery solutions and strengthens its position within the CDMO community.

Founded in 1979 and currently owned by RoundTable Healthcare Partners, Renaissance is headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey. The company operates multiple manufacturing suites for unit-dose, bi-dose, multi-dose nasal sprays, and small-volume parenteral fill-finish vials. Its laboratories support R&D formulation development and spray characterization, making Renaissance a comprehensive partner from development through commercial launch.

This acquisition aligns with LTS's commitment to innovation and excellence in drug delivery. By integrating Renaissance's capabilities, LTS will be better positioned to serve pharmaceutical and biotech partners across a wider spectrum of therapeutic modalities.

Bas van Buijtenen, CEO of LTS, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Renaissance Lakewood to the LTS family. This acquisition marks a significant step in our strategy to expand our CDMO capabilities and strengthen our position as a global leader in innovative drug delivery solutions. Renaissance's expertise in nasal sprays and sterile dosage forms perfectly complements our existing portfolio and will enable us to offer even greater value to our partners and patients worldwide. We look forward to working together to drive innovation and deliver high-quality solutions across a broader range of therapeutic modalities."

Serge Maltais, President & CEO of Renaissance added: "I am incredibly proud of what we have built at Renaissance thanks to the hard work and dedication of our employees. Now, as part of the LTS family, our combined strengths will position us even better to meet the complex needs of our clients and deliver greater value to the industry. We are excited to begin this new chapter and look forward to achieving success together."

The transaction is expected to close before end of November 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.

About LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG

We CARE. We CREATE. We DELIVER. The driving philosophy behind LTS. As a trusted technology partner for the pharmaceutical industry, we develop and manufacture innovative drug delivery systems such as Transdermal Patches ("TTS") and Oral Thin Films ("OTF") as well as wearable drug delivery devices ("OBDS"). LTS´ commercial offering encompasses more than 20 marketed products and a diverse pipeline of more than 40 development projects targeting multiple disease indications. LTS's innovation pipeline contains both partner-funded as well as proprietary, LTS-funded projects. LTS maintains its leading position through the continuous refinement of its core TTS and OTF technologies and by advancing emerging drug delivery technologies, including Microneedle Array Patches ("MAP") for the transdermal delivery of small and large molecules, biological actives and vaccines. With its SorrelTM wearable drug delivery platform LTS offers patient friendly solutions for complex drugs delivery at home. Founded in 1984, LTS operates today from four sites: in Andernach, Germany, West Caldwell, NJ, USA, St. Paul, MN, USA and Netanya, Israel. LTS has also a representative office in Shanghai, China. Learn more about LTS www.ltslohmann.com.

About Renaissance Lakewood, LLC ("Renaissance")

Renaissance is a US-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for pharmaceutical and biotech. With over 20 years of experience in nasal sprays and sterile dosage forms, Renaissance has a consistent track record of providing exceptional service and resources to clients from the development stage through commercial launch. Learn more about Renaissance at: www.renpharm.com

For further information, please contact:

LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG

Dr Iris Schnitzler: [email protected]; +49 2632 992589

Renaissance Media Contact

[email protected]

732-730-3262

SOURCE LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG