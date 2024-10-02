First Principles Capital Announces Strategic Investment in Logic Tech Corporation

Toronto, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - First Principles Capital ("FPC"), an investment firm focused on partnering with founder-led businesses, today announced a strategic investment into Logic Tech Corporation, a Canadian leader in dental practice management software. Logic Tech has been a driving force in the dental industry for over 30 years, with its innovative software solutions, including the Paradigm Clinical platform, trusted by over 1,000 practices across Canada. The partnership will aim to accelerate Logic Tech's growth and further expand its product and service offerings in key markets while continuing to provide critical solutions to dentists across Canada.

"We are thrilled to partner with Logic Tech Corporation at such a pivotal time in their growth journey. Our investment reflects our confidence in their vision, their products, and the exceptional team led by a pioneer in the field, Kenneth Li." said Harry Selvarajan, Managing Partner of First Principles Capital. "After serving the Canadian dental market for over 30 years, we believe Logic Tech has the potential to continue to disrupt the market and deliver value to its clients. Together, we will continue to drive innovation and be a leader in providing end-to-end dental software solutions to the industry."

"We are excited to partner with First Principles Capital. Their long-term vision & understanding of business fundamentals align well with our goals." Said Kenneth Li, founder of Logic Tech. "This partnership will allow us to scale faster, enhance our product suite, and ultimately continue to look for ways to better serve our customers in the evolving dental market. We look forward to the opportunities ahead and are confident that this partnership will bring great value to our business and stakeholders."

As part of this partnership, Jeel Shah has joined as Head of Product to help scale and support Logic Tech's business. Jeel brings experience in leading engineering teams & managing product suites in B2B software. In his new role, Jeel will focus on further developing Logic Tech's product offerings, supporting the team to continue to build innovative solutions for its clients, and remain a leader in the dental practice management space.

First Principles Capital's investment in Logic Tech underscores its commitment to partnering with founder-led companies that lead their respective industries. FPC combines capital with strategic support to empower founders to grow their businesses and achieve long-term success.

About First Principles Capital:

First Principles Capital is an investment firm dedicated to partnering with founder-led businesses. We provide both capital and strategic support to help these businesses scale and succeed. We understand the complexities of running and growing a successful enterprise and the challenges of being a founder. By combining financial investment with hands-on, engaged support, we empower founders to overcome challenges, seize opportunities, and build enduring companies. Our approach is centered on long-term partnerships, ensuring that the founders the firm works with have the tools, resources, and insights necessary to continue shaping their vision.

About Logic Tech Corporation:

Logic Tech Corporation is a Canadian-based technology company with over 30 years of experience serving the dental industry. Focused on creating comprehensive software solutions, Logic Tech enables dental practices to manage their operations more efficiently and effectively. The company combines deep industry expertise with leading technology to provide innovative dental practice management solutions.

For more information about Logic Tech Corporation and their suite of solutions, visit www.logictechcorp.com.

