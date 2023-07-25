First post pandemic agreement for 7 Cineplex theatres!

MONTREAL, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ - On July 21, 2023, Local 262 of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) signed 7 collective agreements with Cineplex Divertissement. The agreements cover front desk, box office, bar and concession staff. Over 500 employees work in these theatres. The agreements apply to Cinema Quartier Latin, Forum, Cineplex Laval, Cinema Brossard (Dix/30), Cinema St-Bruno, Cinema Beauport and Cinema Ste-Foy.

The agreement in principle was reached on April 3 at a final negotiating session held in Quebec City. The meeting process to present the agreement took place from mid-May to the end of June. Members approved the agreement by 96.5%.

Despite the difficult context in recent months for cinema operations, the union obtained wage adjustments for the first year and CPI-based increases of up to 2.5% for the following 2 years. Bonuses of $2 an hour were obtained for VIP room cooks, a bonus of $0.75 an hour for team leaders, and retroactive pay to June 20, 2022, will also be paid.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts of the United States, Its Territories and Canada (IATSE) represents over 800 front of house employees in cinemas, live venues, and other entertainment facilities in Quebec, and is affiliated with the Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuse du Québec (FTQ).

