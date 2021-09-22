First Pharmaceutical-grade, Ultra-High THC Vaporizer Products Just Weeks Away from Entering Canadian Cannabis Marketplace

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Kaiser Day Cannaceuticals, Ltd. an international medical cannabis company dedicated to providing pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, is just weeks away from launching its super-premium vaporizer products into the Canadian medical cannabis market space. Kaiser Day brings its pharmaceutical-grade, terpene-rich, full-spectrum cannabinoid vaporizer blends to patients and prescribers searching for better treatment options.

Only weeks before launching its full product line into the Canadian medical marketplace, Kaiser Day has announced it's adding a fifth blend to its effect-specific product line. The new formulation is the first Ultra High-THC medical cannabis product to become available to patients across Canada.

The new vaporizer blend, named ASCEND, is an ultra-high THC formulation with a proprietary, effect-specific terpene profile. ASCEND's energizing properties are suitable for conditions where a high-THC formulation is required for daytime use. In partnership with Northern Green Canada Inc., its Canadian Licensed Producer, the first vaporizer pens arrive in pharmacies in mid-October.

Kaiser Day Cannaceuticals, Ltd. was founded with the vision of creating pharmaceutical-grade, terpene-rich, cannabis-based medicines that are scientifically designed to achieve specific results for medical cannabis patients.

Kaiser Day formulates its medicines using the latest, cutting-edge clinical research on cannabinoids, terpenes, and their synergistic effects on the human body's endocannabinoid system.

To be notified of the upcoming launch date, please visit the Kaiser Day website at kaiserday.com/

About Kaiser Day Cannaceuticals, Ltd.

As the developer of several clinically proven, pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products already being distributed in the Caribbean market, Kaiser Day aspires to be one of the world's most-trusted cannabis pharmaceutical companies. It plans to bring its scientifically formulated, clinically proven, vaporizable medical cannabis products to countries whose laws permit the use and prescription of cannabis extracts for medical or therapeutic purposes.

SOURCE Kaiser Day Cannaceuticals

For further information: Media Relations, Kaiser Day Cannaceuticals, Ltd. [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.kaiserday.com/

