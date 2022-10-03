First Peoples Law Expands to Ottawa

The newly expanded First Peoples Law creates a truly national boutique firm specializing in Indigenous rights.

This expansion marks the second significant growth for First Peoples Law in just over one year. In July, 2021 First Peoples Law teamed up with Donovan & Co. to create First Peoples Law LLP.

Founded by Cynthia Westaway, Westaway Law Group is one of Canada's most well-respected Indigenous rights law firms. With over 25 years of experience, Cynthia has been recognized nationally for her work in Aboriginal law.

"I am very excited about putting these two great legal teams together, operating out of both Vancouver and Ottawa and maximizing representation for our First Nation clients," said Cynthia Westaway. "We will continue to advance critical rights and interests but now with greater cumulative breadth and experience."

Bruce McIvor, founder of First Peoples Law, explained, "Our First Nation clients will benefit from having a larger combined team with significant expertise on a wide range of issues and having access to a team based in the heart of the nation's capital."

"A larger team with more expertise and experience also allows us to continue to provide public legal education on critical issues facing Indigenous people," continued Bruce.

First Peoples Law is dedicated to defending and advancing the rights of Indigenous Peoples and providing the highest-quality legal services based on principles of advocacy, integrity and commitment.

