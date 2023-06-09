The Museum confronts the atrocities of the past, using cutting-edge technology and Survivor testimony to educate the public about its relevance in contemporary Canadian life

TORONTO, June 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Toronto Holocaust Museum, opened its doors to the public, unveiling the city's only museum dedicated to Holocaust remembrance and education. A part of UJA Federation of Greater Toronto and located at the Prosserman Jewish Community Centre, the new Museum was established to educate visitors about the atrocities of the past while revealing connections between the Holocaust, world events, and our present-day society.

Encompassing nearly 10,000 sq. ft. of state-of-the-art gallery and learning spaces, the Museum houses four themed galleries complimented by a learning lab to inspire continued dialogue and discussion. A 40-seat theatre also showcases three immersive film experiences that help visitors at different learning levels understand the context of the Holocaust.

"As we enter the post-Survivor era, society is rapidly losing access to the firsthand testimony of those who bore witness to the horrors of the Holocaust as well as the stories of their vibrant lives before the rise of Nazism, their resistance, bravery, and resilience," said Dara Solomon, Executive Director, Toronto Holocaust Museum. "To ensure history does not repeat itself and future generations continue to learn from their legacy, it's essential to keep these stories alive."

Focused on this goal, the Museum was designed to act as a permanent link to the past, housing 220 minutes of Survivor testimony – in audio and video form – from more than 70 Holocaust Survivors. These moving first-person accounts are intertwined with historical exhibits using a best-in-class approach, featuring advanced technologies such as augmented reality (AR), and interactive, inquiry-based learning to preserve and share Survivor testimonies for future generations.

"Antisemitism, and hate of all kinds, is a growing threat in Canada and more specifically, in Toronto. It is urgent that we meet this threat head-on with increased education and awareness," said Solomon.

Released in May, the Toronto Police Service's annual hate crime report revealed that, although the Jewish community represents just 3.4 percent of Toronto's total population, it was victimized in 26 percent of the city's reported hate crimes in 2022. The Toronto Holocaust Museum is positioned to be a leader in Holocaust education, playing a fundamental role in bridging the lessons of society's violent histories with modern manifestations of hate to ensure that antisemitism and all forms of hate are confronted, so that 'Never Again' truly means 'Never Again'.

The Toronto Holocaust Museum is grateful for the support of the Ministry of Canadian Heritage, FedDev Ontario's Tourism Relief Fund, and the Government of Ontario, which will help ensure the Museum is at the forefront of Toronto's cultural landscape. We are also thankful for the extraordinary contribution from our Founding Donor, the Azrieli Foundation.

To learn more about the Museum's hours of operation, pricing, or to purchase tickets, please visit torontoholocaustmuseum.org .

Quotes for attribution:

"Listening to the experiences of Survivors helps us understand the terrifying reality of the Holocaust, including the murder of six million Jews. From today on, the Toronto Holocaust Museum will help all Canadians continue to listen to the stories of Survivors, even when they are no longer here to tell us themselves. It will help us make sure the truth of what happened during the Holocaust resonates forever, as we learn from the past, combat the hatred and antisemitism that are sadly still very present, and come together to truly say never again."

- The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

"The opening of the Toronto Holocaust Museum marks a significant milestone for our province's Jewish community and all Ontarians. This new, world-class facility will be an important resource to educate our youth and future generations about the atrocities of Holocaust and help to ensure that the lessons of the past will never be forgotten."

- The Hon. Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario

"The horrors of the Holocaust are unique in human history – and we have a sacred obligation to ensure they are never forgotten. As the last generation to live amongst Holocaust survivors, many of whom call Toronto home, we must act now to preserve their memory. The opening of UJA's Toronto Holocaust Museum means that people in Toronto and beyond have the opportunity to learn about the Holocaust and commit to fighting the antisemitism that is far too prevalent in our world."

- The Hon. Marco Mendocino, Minister of Public Safety

