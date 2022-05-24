First of Its Kind Queer Artist Series Launches In Toronto Just In Time for Pride Month

"Our goal is to introduce the world to the endless Queer and Trans talent Toronto has to offer through a new and immersive experience," says Bradley Blaylock, Founder & President, Common Froot. "Precious Cargo in itself is a celebration of LGBTQ2S+ expression through music, art, and performance. It's a series of events you don't want to miss!"

In partnership with local Queer Asian collective, New Ho Queen, "Love Hotel" observes Asian Heritage Month and Queer Transgender Asian Pacific Islander (QTAPI) Week, carving out a space that celebrates Asian love in all its forms and spotlights local talent through an artistic lens. All proceeds from the seated event will be donated directly to Butterfly , a local network that provides support to, and advocates for, the rights of Asian and migrant sex workers.

"Queer spaces offer a refuge for outliers, misfits and those who don't fit in, providing a place where people can gather under a different set of expectations and embrance themselves and each other for who they are," says Raphael Sanchez, Collective Member, New Ho Queen. "We're excited to be partnering with Common Froot to launch Precious Cargo with an unforgettable night of entertainment that also supports a cause we feel passionately about."

Sponsored by long standing LGBTQ2S+ ally, Absolut Vodka will contribute to the event series debut, and a portion of proceeds from Absolut cocktails at the event will be donated to New Ho Queen selected organization, Butterfly.

"Absolut has supported the LGBTQ2S+ community for over 40 years and we take pride knowing that our brand and products help bring people together," says Bethan Hamilton, Senior Brand Manager, Absolut Vodka. "We're proud to be part of Precious Cargo's inaugural event and to play our part in creating a safe space where inclusivity and diversity take center-stage."

Join Common Froot and New Ho Queen as they present "Precious Cargo - Love Hotel" at Two Twos on Saturday, June 4th at 8:30p.m. and secure your tickets today by visiting www.eventbrite.ca/e/precious-cargo

About Common Froot

Common Froot is an LGBTQIA+ creative agency dedicated to building authentic campaigns that create real change. In a mission to amplify authentic queer voices, Common Froot supports in the development and execution of queer-focused marketing campaigns and offer educational resources for corporate and ERG growth.

About New Ho Queen

New Ho Queen is a Queer Asian collective focused on increasing visibility for our community by carving out spaces that celebrate and uplift our diverse narratives. The collective is made up of DJs, drag artists, performers, directors, editors, graphic designers, models, ballroom and club kids.

The first New Ho Queen event took place in May 2018 at Round venue and for many, it was their first experience of Asian Love in the nightclub scene. In 2021, New Ho Queen continued to emphasize the message of Asian Love when the hashtag #StopAsianHate arose in remembrance of those killed in the Atlanta Spa shooting. From Kensington to the ROM, the gay village to the Gardiner Museum, and in the thick of the pandemic, pivoting to connecting our community online through New Ho TV, the collective and the community have established New Ho Queen as the largest celebrations of queer and trans Asians in Canada.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

SOURCE Citizen Relations LP

For further information: Natalie Fasullo, [email protected]