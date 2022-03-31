First-of its kind mental health unit for youth in the GTA now open at St. Joseph's Health Centre

The new RBC Mental Health Short Stay and Transitional Age Youth Unit is designed to improve the experience for young adults and features six newly-designed patient rooms, two patient lounges and innovative technology to improve patient safety, staff safety and overall work flow. This new unit is possible thanks to RBC Foundation, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and its partners, Cheese Boutique, Solidifi, The Mackay Family and Macdero Construction and the St. Joe's Plate Committee, its sponsors and attendees and other donors.

"This is meaningful contribution for all of us at RBC because it is providing direct support to young people at-risk due to mental illness," says Daniel Sadler, Regional Vice President – West Toronto, RBC Royal Bank. "Statistics clearly show the need for better mental health care, especially for those who are transitioning to adult care. We are pleased to play a part in improving the system to ensure youth have easy access to the services they need."

Donors are also supporting programs to train and give our teams the skills and tools they need to care for those with mental illness. "Mental health care is needed more than ever, especially for youth who are most at risk," says Maria Dyck, President of St. Joseph's Health Centre Foundation. "The Ihnatowycz family, the Keenan Family Foundation and the Beresford Foundation are donating to create new programs that improve how we offer care for those needing mental health support both within and outside St. Joe's."

The incredible support received from donors gives the St. Joe's mental health team the education, tools, technology and resources needed to improve early intervention and provide a comprehensive and personalized approach to treat everyone who turns to St. Joe's for mental health care.

St. Joseph's Health Centre has one of the largest, most comprehensive mental health programs in Toronto with more than 60,000 visits annually. "Our teams are highly-skilled in treating people with mental illness," says Dr. Tim Rutledge, President and CEO of Unity Health Toronto. "We have specific units for children and youth, for those who need emergency mental health care, for people looking to recover from drug and alcohol dependencies and a mental health intensive care unit. This new unit is focused specifically on young people moving from adolescence to adulthood. For many, this age is when they have their first mental health issues and specialized care can make a huge difference to them now and moving forward. We are very grateful to all of our donors for making the new unit and its programs possible."

