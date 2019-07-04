First new Enviro400EV double deck buses enter service in London

The first five vehicles entered service this week on Metroline's route 43 as part of the bus operator's contract with Transport for London ("TfL"), operating out of Metroline's Holloway Bus Garage. Route 43 runs from Friern Barnet to London Bridge, a total distance of nine miles.

Adrian Jones, Engineering Director at Metroline, said, "The launch of the new electric buses on route 43 is a triumph for both Metroline and for London. Providing a new challenge for Metroline's engineering teams, we worked closely with engineers at ADL and BYD to develop these new buses. As a result, they are perfectly designed to deliver Londoners to their destinations, whilst helping to keep London's air cleaner with zero-emissions."

The new Enviro400EV possesses the same DNA as its proven Enviro200EV stablemate, albeit with a new chassis and lightweight aluminium double deck bodywork measuring 10.9m in length, 4.3m high and 2.55m wide. Power is delivered via BYD's fully electric drivetrain technology featuring high capacity 382 kWh BYD Iron-Phosphate batteries providing an impressive 160 mile range.

The new double deck layout specifically for the Metroline order boasts a lower saloon capacity of 24 forward-facing seats and 43 forward-facing seats in the upper saloon – 67 seats in total. A modern exterior retains the traditional design cues of London's iconic red double deck buses with thoroughly modern bodywork designed and manufactured by ADL. 'City' styling features includes a striking glazed staircase providing aesthetic appeal for passengers, other road users and pedestrians. Further specification is to TfL's exacting standards including a long wheelchair bay and automatic wheelchair ramp at the rear doors.

ADL Chief Executive, Colin Robertson, commented: "Since it began in 2015, the collaboration with BYD has gone from strength to strength – our best-selling Enviro200EV single deck buses hit a landmark 2 million miles of zero emissions service earlier this year and we are delighted to see the relationship evolve with the first pure electric double decks now on the streets of London. We're confident the Enviro400EV can emulate the success of its single deck equivalent, delivering cleaner air, less noise pollution and extreme passenger comfort for all."

"We are thrilled to be able to present the first BYD ADL double deck bus for London at the start of what we believe will be a continuation of our highly successful partnership with Metroline and TfL," said BYD Europe Managing Director, Isbrand Ho.

The new Enviro400EV is built in Britain at ADL's facility in Scarborough, Yorkshire, using BYD components assembled into a powered chassis built in Europe at BYD's plant in Komarom, Hungary.

About NFI

With over 8,900 team members operating from more than 50 facilities across ten countries, NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI buses and motor coaches incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information are available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis Limited ("ADL") is a global leader in the design and manufacture of double deck buses and is also the UK's largest bus and coach manufacturer. ADL offers single and double deck vehicles under the brands of Alexander Dennis and Plaxton and has over 31,000 vehicles in service in the UK, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada and the United States. Further information is available at www.alexander-dennis.com.

SOURCE NFI Group Inc.

For further information: For media queries, please contact: Jacqueline Anderson, +44 7796 715 607, jacqueline.anderson@alexander-dennis.com; For investor inquiries, please contact: Stephen King, P: 204.224.6382, Stephen_King@newflyer.com

Related Links

http://www.newflyer.com

