First Nations Major Projects Coalition and First Nations Climate Initiative Sign MOU to Advance an Indigenous Led Net Zero Framework

Under the MOU, the Nations will strengthen and implement FNCI's Net Zero policy framework ( https://www.fncionline.com/policy-framework ). FNMPC and FNCI have also agreed to implement strategies that expand First Nations capacity to become proponents of sustainable major projects. This includes increasing access to capital for equity ownership, and leveraging FNMPC's Major Projects Assessment Standard to enhance the ability of First Nations to lead their own assessments of project impacts.

"This MOU is another example of our First Nations coming together to innovate and advance our mutual interests toward sustainable project development within our territories. We have an opportunity to be leaders in developing the kind of policy that enables wealth generation to take place while positioning us to be a part of the solution in achieving net-zero targets and environmental protection," stated FNMPC Board Chair Chief Sharleen Gale.

"Leading the development of new infrastructure for a low carbon economy and restoration of the legacy of disturbance from past development demonstrates the central role that First Nations communities and enterprises will play in the emerging economy", expressed Chief Councillor Crystal Smith (Haisla Nation), leadership representative of the FNCI.

"Together FNCI and FNMPC are a collective voice of First Nations that have always known development and environment cannot be separated but rather these issues and opportunities must be addressed together as part of a national and global strategy", said President Eva Clayton (Nisga'a Nation), leadership representative of the FNCI.

"Lax Kw'alaams is proud to be a bridge between the First Nations Climate Initiative and the First Nations Major Projects Coalition to promote Indigenous leadership in addressing climate change and realizing a sustainable economic future", stated Joey Wesley, Elected Councillor of Lax Kw'alaams Band and leadership representative of FNCI.

"We need to work together locally, nationally, and internationally to make the right changes happen. Indigenous people can lead the way. We have done it before, we will do it again", asserted Chief Councillor Harold Leighton (Metlakatla First Nation), leadership representative of the FNCI.

Leaders of the FNMPC and FNCI will be showcasing their work together at the upcoming "Indigenous Sustainable Investment Conference" being hosted virtually March 18-19, 2021. We encourage all those interested in learning more about the Indigenous led net-zero policy framework being advanced by this group of visionary leaders to take part in that event: http://industryengagementevent.com.

The shared vision of the FNMPC and FNCI to lead and own economic development projects that contribute to national and global strategies to achieve net-zero by 2050 is supported by a growing constituency of likeminded and committed First Nations. Please reach out to the FNMPC or FNCI if you are a First Nation looking to join in our efforts.

