FIRST NATIONS-LED OPIOIDS & ILLICIT DRUGS ERADICATION STRATEGY

TURTLE ISLAND, ON, March 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Moccasin Telegram, Turtle Island, is pleased to announce a "First Nations-led" Opiate and Illicit Drugs Eradication Strategy that includes the support of Health Canada Medical Cannabis industry leader, Canntab Therapeutics.

Canntab has been instrumental in lending industry expertise to a "First Nations First" indigenous-led Opiates and Illicit Drugs Eradication Strategy that includes a First Nations Sharing Circle and Canada-wide Zoom Gathering, May 11th, 2022, held in person in the Robertson Huron Treaty Territory, hosted by the Wasauksing First Nations Restorative Justice Program.

Restorative Justice Program Coordinator, Dawn Tabobondung enthusiastically stated, "the health and healing of our community members and all peoples' is so important today and for those that have yet to walk this earth. I look forward to continuing our good work on the "First Nations-led" Opiate and Illicit Drugs Eradication Strategy for next-generation health and healing for the betterment of all peoples'."

First Nations-Led

Opiate Eradication Strategy

Sharing Circle Bemaadizijig

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

9:00am – 4:30pm

Wasauksing First Nation

GATHERING CENTRE

1126 Geewadin Road

Turtle Island, Canada

P2A 2X4

Event Registration: www.moccasintelegram.ca

Canntab Therapeutics proudly supports next-generation alternative health solutions that include traditional indigenous ways and knowledge of "plant-based medicinal medicines" combined with "western medicine technologies" to serve the betterment of all peoples'.

Natural plant-based medicinal medicines and their applications are as diverse as the indigenous peoples' who use them.

Canntab CEO Larry Latowsky stated, "further to the Canntab Therapeutics agreement announcement several weeks ago, positioning Canntab as a First Nations selected vendor of Medical Cannabis CBD and THC "exact-dosage" alternative solutions, I must say that it is truly an honour for our entire Canntab team to lend industry expertise and support to such an important First Nations-Inuit Metis' peoples' better health initiative."

"The spirit of our Indigenous Peoples' relationship goes far beyond simply the supply of products," added CEO Larry Latowsky. "We engage First Nations-Inuit, and Metis' peoples' dialogue that addresses the health-specific needs of individual community members, where an equally important component of our shared goals is "listening" to First Nations-Inuit and Metis' perspectives that support improving the lives of all peoples'."

Canntab patented next-generation technology and proprietary cannabinoid formulations of pharmaceutical-grade precision dose medical cannabis "hard pill" applications allow for discrete access to next-generation Medical Cannabis "whole health benefits", providing doctors, nurse practitioners, health directors, consumers, and patients with 21st Century better health and wellness alternative solutions that one would expect from any prescription or over the counter medication sold today in pharmacies worldwide.

Shawanaga First Nations community leader and working committee member Chief Adam Pawis stated, "I am excited about the many possibilities of our First Nations-led "opioids eradication strategy" that includes the added strength in our shared efforts as the original caretakers of mother-earth. It has been long overdue to have Indigenous Peoples' lead the way in important grassroots decision-making, especially when discussing the Canadian opioids crisis. This pandemic affects all peoples' and multiple generations of family members who, unfortunately, now live with loved ones experiencing the harmful side-effects of opioids and illicit drugs, a rampant crisis in far too many communities today."

"To further support this important First Nations-led initiative, Canntab Therapeutics has simultaneously launched a dedicated indigenous peoples' web-portal that provides First Nations-Inuit and Metis' community "preferred pricing," that also includes dedicated administrative support to inter-face with and train appointed First Nations-Inuit Health Directors for safe and secure onboarding registrations," added Mr. Latowsky.

"I like to think our shared vision will serve in the healing and betterment of all peoples'," added Dawn Tabobondung. "We take great pride to ensure all communities have direct access to the Canntab First Nations-Inuit Metis' community web-portal and next-generation alternative health solutions, including the more northern and most remote First Nations-Inuit community locations across Canada."

Canntab Customer Care is available 24/7 to support and answer medical cannabis questions and queries that include preventative and harm reduction medicines while providing secure and safe community onboarding and guidance to help facilitate First Nations-Inuit community year-end better health product purchase orders at; www.canntab.ca

SOURCE Indigenous Strategic Development Group

For further information: Dawn Tabobondung, Restorative Justice Co-ordinator, Wasauksing First Nation, O. 705 996 6910 Ext: 205, E. [email protected]; Larry Latowsky, Chief Executive Officer, Canntab Therapeutics, +1 833 301-3812, [email protected]