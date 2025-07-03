First Nations Investment Forum Launches: Inaugural First Nations-Led Economic Conference Now Open for Registration, Speaker & Project Submissions

VANCOUVER, BC, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's First Nations-led investment conference, the First Nations Investment Forum (FNIF 2025), is officially launching today. The inaugural forum will take place December 8–10, 2025, at the JW Marriott Parq Vancouver, and is now accepting Early Bird registrations, speaker submissions, and project presentation proposals.

Co-presented by Horizon Seven Professional Services and Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation, FNIF 2025 will unite Indigenous governments, economic development corporations, high-growth project developers, institutional investors, financial institutions, investment management firms, and public sector leaders to accelerate Indigenous investment, ownership, and economic sovereignty.

"This is a historic moment. The Forum is a space where Indigenous Nations can drive economic partnerships and investment on their terms—backed by policy, capital, and vision," said Anthony Maunula, CEO, Horizon Seven.

Why FNIF 2025 Matters?

FNIF 2025 arrives at a pivotal time for Indigenous-led economic growth. With new legislation emerging under Bill C-5 and the launch of the $10 billion Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program, this forum will serve as a platform to leverage policy, financing, and collaboration for transformative infrastructure, clean energy, mining, and natural resource projects across the country.

Key forum features include:

Major project and investment opportunity pitch sessions and capital matchmaking

Keynotes and panels from Indigenous, government, and industry leaders

Policy briefings and legal infrastructure workshops

Networking opportunities for investment and Nation-to-Nation partnerships

Now Open: Call for Speakers & Presenters

FNIF 2025 invites submissions from:

Speakers with insights on Indigenous economic development, partnership investment strategies, policy frameworks, and Nation-to-Nation collaborations

Presenters with investment-ready projects in high growth sectors such as energy, real estate, tourism, technology, and critical minerals seeking capital, equity partners, or strategic collaborators

Details on proposal requirements, submission guidelines, and session formats are available at:

www.firstnationsinvestmentforum.ca

Key Dates

Submission Deadline: August 15, 2025

Notification of Selection: September 5, 2025

Conference Dates: December 8–10, 2025

Location: JW Marriott Parq Vancouver

Register Today

Registration for FNIF 2025 is now open with early-bird rates for the conference and hotel available until August 15, 2025. Sponsorship packages are also available.

Stay informed and sign up for updates at:

www.firstnationsinvestmentforum.ca

[email protected]

SOURCE Horizon Seven

Media Contact: Kaylee Lambert, FNIF 2025 Communications Lead, [email protected] | Tel: 1-807-767-4443 ext. 225