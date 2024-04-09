First Nations Inspection Authority launches operations in Alberta

100% Indigenous-owned, FNIA provides residential, commercial, and industrial inspections and advocates for better building standards for First Nations

EDMONTON, AB, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Nathan McDonald, founder and owner of First Nations Inspection Authority (FNIA), announced the launch of one of the country's first Indigenous inspections agencies today. FNIA provides accredited inspection services for residential, commercial, and industrial developments and advocates for meaningful policy change that improves the quality and safety of buildings in First Nation communities.

McDonald, a member of Enoch Cree Nation, was motivated to establish FNIA to provide an Indigenous voice in standards and code after observing significant gaps on First Nations.

"When I first started doing inspections on reserves that I was invited to, I saw differences in safety and quality right away," says McDonald. "It didn't make sense to me that the standards for buildings on First Nations didn't meet those we were enforcing everywhere else in the province."

McDonald's career as an electrician began in BC, where he eventually became the province's first Indigenous electrical inspector before returning home to take on the role of Housing Director for Enoch Cree Nation. He established FNIA, both to provide multi-sector inspection services across the region, and advocate for equitable building standards on First Nations.

"FNIA can bridge the cultural divide between First Nations and non-Indigenous housing experts, governments, and industry," says McDonald, "I believe genuine relationships will lead to meaningful, sustainable policy change that benefits First Nations communities."

Accredited by Safety Codes Council of Alberta to provide building, plumbing, gas, and electrical inspections for the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, FNIA is committed to ensuring all existing structures and new developments meet the minimum standards for health, safety, performance, and compliance. FNIA is also certified to provide home inspections and report deficiencies, often a requirement when applying for funding for repairs.

"Healthy, safe homes and buildings enable people to thrive, prosper, and grow," says McDonald. "FNIA is eager to forge partnerships with government and industry that increase Indigenous capacity in the sector and improve the quality of homes and buildings in all the communities we serve."

