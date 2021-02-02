First Nations Innus of Ekuanitshit Adopts ThermalPass to Keep their Community Safe

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Predictiv AI Inc. (TSXV: PAI) (OTC: INOTF) (FSE: 71TA) ("Predictiv AI" or the "Company"), www.predictiv.ai, a software and solutions provider in the artificial intelligence markets, is pleased to announce the sale of multiple ThermalPass temperature detection devices to the First Nations Innus of Ekuanitshit community. These sensor-based temperature screening units, will be used as part of the health and safety protocols developed by this First Nations community for its members and will be placed in their school, health centre, town hall, and grocery store. The sale was managed by KleinCity Group, exclusive reseller for ThermalPass in Quebec and Atlantic Canada, where the aboriginal communities represent a large emerging sales channel that is now being pursued.

"To assure the protection and health of the members of our community and our partners, is my highest concern," said Innus of Ekuanitshit Chief Jean-Charles Piétacho. "At this time with the pandemic, we view the ThermalPass as absolutely essential when planning to manage risk and help prevent the spread of the virus."

"Indigenous communities, particularly in remote areas, face unique circumstances and have distinct needs in managing through the pandemic. This dynamic and proud community is leading by example and implementing as many precautionary measures as possible, such as the ThermalPass, to help keep their families, friends, and neighbours safe," said Predictiv AI CEO, Michael Lende. "We are fortunate to have a partner like KleinCity Group who not only services local city centres such as Montreal and Quebec City, but will also travel to rural parts of Quebec and throughout Atlantic Canada to introduce their clients to ThermalPass."

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure, or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 coronavirus) at this time.

About Predictiv AI Inc.

Predictiv AI Inc. www.predictiv.ai is a technology company which helps businesses and organizations make smarter decisions using advanced artificial intelligence, deep machine learning and data science techniques. Its Weather Telematics Inc. subsidiary uses patented air quality monitoring sensors to provide predictive weather risk information to the insurance, logistics, fleet management and public safety sectors. The Company's R&D division, AI Labs Inc., develops new products that solve real-world business problems.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements that involve risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of the Company to differ materially from the conclusion, forecast or projection stated in such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, ThermalPass achieving the commercial results anticipated by the Company, market demand for ThermalPass and other factors referenced in the Company's other continuous disclosure filings, which are available at sedar.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

For further information: Company Contact: Michael Lende, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mobile: 416-884-5911, Email: [email protected]; Media Contact: Dwain Schenck, Schenck Strategies, Mobile: 203-223-5230, Email: [email protected]

