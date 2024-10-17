First Nations Health Managers Association hosts 12th Annual National Conference

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The First Nations Health Managers Association (FNHMA) is pleased to announce its 12th Annual National Conference, taking place from November 5-7, 2024, in Calgary, Alberta, on Treaty 7 Territory.

As one of the largest gatherings of First Nations health management professionals in Canada, the FNHMA National Conference offers an unparalleled opportunity to celebrate achievements, share knowledge, and foster connections within the First Nations health management community.

This highly anticipated event will bring together hundreds of First Nations health management professionals for two days of dynamic workshops, networking, and the celebration of new Certified First Nations Health Managers. The conference will feature a wide range of concurrent workshops, focusing on issues addressing leadership and governance; professionalism; advocacy, partnerships and relationships; human resources management; financial management and accountability; health services delivery; quality improvement and assurance; planning; communication; and cultural awareness.

Discussions on Anti-Indigenous Racism in the Canadian healthcare system, along with a luncheon plenary, will highlight the recent apology issued by the Canadian Medical Association. Speakers from The Ottawa Hospital will deliver a closing plenary on 'Guiding Meaningful Change in Colonial Institutions,' focusing on strategies to advocate for change in healthcare institutions that serve Indigenous communities beyond their own.

FNHMA will host its prestigious Graduation and Awards Banquet on November 6th to celebrate the new 2024 Certified First Nations Health Managers. The event will also honour recipients of the Doris Bear Student Award and the Excellence in Health Leadership Award – Innovative Leaders, the latter presented in collaboration with Healthcare Excellence Canada.

The national conference will also feature an opening reception with live entertainment and a tradeshow with more than 45 information and craft booths.

SOURCE First Nations Health Managers Association

Media Contact: Kylie Thompson, FNHMA Marketing and Communications Coordinator, [email protected], 613-599-6070