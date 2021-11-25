TIOHTIÀ:KE (MONTREAL), Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - A new school for First Nations leaders is being launched today as the Grand Economic Circle of Indigenous People and Quebec gets underway. Initiated by First Nations, this new school is propelled by Executive Education HEC Montréal and will welcome its first cohort starting December 9, 2021.

A school for and by First Nations

First Nations Executive Education (FNEE) is an innovative, one-of-a-kind initiative led by Manon Jeannotte (Mi'gma) and Ken Rock (Innu), both graduates of the McGill–HEC Montréal Executive MBA program.

"Our vision is to give every leader the tools they need to be a force for positive change and success within their communities, elements that are critical to First Nations' self-determination and improved socio-economic conditions. To achieve this, FNEE will offer university-level short programs for First Nations elected officials, administrators, managers, and entrepreneurs in communities, online and in Montreal," said project co-initiator Ken Rock.

Propelled by Executive Education HEC Montréal

"To bring this extraordinary project to life, we teamed up with HEC Montréal, world-renowned for their management education programs and research. They were open to sharing their expertise and collaborating with us, and they have proven to be a first-rate ally. We have jointly developed a school for First Nations that exemplifies our values and leadership and that will help pave the way to a prosperous future," said project co-initiator Manon Jeannotte.

Serge Lafrance, Director, Executive Education HEC Montréal, stated: "This partnership in First Nations' prosperity is a natural one, given our mission to train management leaders so they can make a responsible contribution to the success of organizations and sustainable social development." It is from this perspective that HEC Montréal will serve as an incubator for FNEE, which will eventually become an independent school.

"I welcome this co-development concept between HEC Montréal and First Nations, which hearkens back to the alliances that characterized our first contacts and that are in keeping with an outlook for a brighter future for us all. The creation of First Nations Executive Education not only addresses a need for upskilling our leaders, but it is also an initiative that will undoubtedly have positive repercussions on all of our communities," concluded Ghislain Picard, Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador.

Learn more: hec.ca/fnee

Images

About the AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is a political organization that unites 43 First Nations Chiefs in Quebec and Labrador.

About FNEE

Launched on November 25, 2021, FNEE is the culmination of the vision of two McGill–HEC Montréal EMBA alumni, Manon Jeannotte (Mi'gma) and Ken Rock (Innu). Co-created with Executive Education HEC Montréal, FNEE will offer university-level short programs online, in First Nations communities and in Montreal.

About Executive Education HEC Montréal

For over 65 years, Executive Education HEC Montréal has been there to foster the growth of the people and organizations who drive the economy, training 9,000 executives, professionals and leaders every year. Starting in December 2021, Executive Education HEC Montréal will be the institution propelling the brand-new First Nations Executive Education school.

A member of UNICON, the leading global consortium for university-based executive education, with 110 members in more than 30 countries, Executive Education HEC Montréal will be delivering all its courses out of the new HEC Montréal building in the heart of the downtown business district as of fall 2022.

