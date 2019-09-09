First Nations & Value Creation Group Alliance: Transforming Oil Sands into Clean Oil Industry

CALGARY, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, Chipewyan Prairie First Nation, First Nation #468, (in alphabetical order) and Value Creation Group ( " VCG " ) jointly announce an Alliance Agreement, targeting to reach a Definitive Business Agreement within Q4 2019. We continue our joint effort to expand the Indigenous Alliance(s), with good progress.

The Alliance Partners will jointly work with Government and Industry, to bring to fruition VCG's Mission :

to transform [ Oil Sands to Clean Oil Industry ] – Economically , Competitively and Sustainably, while Unearthing Huge ( latent ) Global Markets.

" We are excited with the VCG technologies and business strategy. It is transformational both in Economics and Environmental Performance. This provides investment opportunities for Sustainable Growth of Wealth and Wellness, perfectly fitting the aspiration of Indigenous People , echoing Government's voice for economic growth and sustainable prosperity for Indigenous People , "

according to a joint statement of Chief Allan Adam, Chief Vern Janvier, Chief Ron Kreutzer.

" We feel gratified to have an Alliance with leading Indigenous Groups. Together , we would contribute to quickly Actualize the Alberta Government Vision :

Alberta – the Destination of choice for Global Energy Investment

... catapulting Economy and Employment , Sustainably , "

remarked Dr. Columba Yeung , Chairman and CEO , Value Creation Group.

Value Chain Solutions Inc. ( VCS ) , a Subsidiary of Value Creation Inc. , with Upgrading – Refining mandate at Alberta Industrial Heartland , has already activated site preparations and project front-end work , in preparation for timely project execution.

The first Commercial Project targets for up to 188,000 bpd capacity, the fully approved capacity, producing Premium Crudes/Products.

VCG would first focus on Quality & Excellence of its first Commercial Project.

Given the market interest/feedback, VCG has advanced plans in place,

To fast-track a Supply Chain of Premium Crudes/Product, targeting 1+ million bpd,with Dominant Competitiveness…creating a Clean Oil Corridor from Alberta to High Growth Asian region.

About VCG:

VCG's proprietary technology scheme enables upfront De-carbonization and Partial Decontamination of bitumen very selectively and cost effectively. This drastically simplifies the subsequent Upgrading and Refining technology complexities and severities , leading to step-changes in capital cost , operating / energy costs , and consequently GHG emissions. VCS' Upgrading produces High Quality Medium Crudes that best-fit Conventional Conversion Refineries , by far the majority of global refineries.

VCS's Upgrader can be readily adopted to produce Premium Fuel Products ( e.g. IMO 2020, very High Cetane Diesel ) with fast growing demands , most cost competitively.

For further information: please contact Iva Georgieva at 403-539-4544 or email Iva.Georgieva@vctek.com