First Nations advance partnership with Hydro One to develop two new transmission line projects between Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury

SUDBURY, ON, Sept. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Eight First Nations have submitted their support to the Ontario Ministry of Energy for Hydro One to develop two new transmission line projects between Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury.

Batchewana First Nation, Garden River First Nation, Thessalon First Nation, Mississauga First Nation, Serpent River First Nation, Sagamok Anishnawbek, Atikameksheng Anishnawbek, and Wahnapitae First Nation have formed a consortium to advance an equity partnership with Hydro One on new transmission project developments in their shared territories. They have submitted that Hydro One be formally designated the license to develop the two transmission lines by the Ministry of Energy.

Says Chief McCoy from Batchewana First Nation; "The leadership of Batchewana First Nation believe in advancing self-determination through economic development. The opportunity to build strong partnerships with industry, including Hydro One allows us to advance that initiative. We have asked the Ministry of Energy to proceed as soon as possible with the formal designation of the two transmission lines to Hydro One to enable us to continue to advance our partnership negotiations."

Says Gimaa Craig Nootchtai, Atikameksheng Anishnawbek; "Atikameksheng Anishnawbek is extremely proud to work with our Sister Nations along the North Shore corridor on the two transmission lines that will cross our traditional territories. We are also committed to working with Hydro One as our partner in this endeavour and thank the organization for creating a strong relationship with us."

Hydro One launched its First Nations 50-50 equity model in September 2022. It provides First Nations the opportunity to invest as equal partners in new large-scale transmission line projects.

"We, as collective First Nations, believe in advancing self-determination through economic development and building strong partnerships with industry," explains Chief Andy Rickard of Garden River First Nation. "We are ready to continue to advance our collective partnership negotiations with Hydro One on behalf of our communities."

Says Chief Bob Chiblow of Mississauga First Nation; "We are committed to participating in Hydro One's equity partnership model and securing revenue sharing benefits that can support economic stability and improved well-being for years to come."

"Hydro One is grateful for the opportunity to work in partnership on these infrastructure projects in the northeast, and to explore how we can learn from each other," says Penny Favel, Vice-President, Indigenous Relations, Sustainability and President and CEO, Hydro One Remote Communities Inc., "Hydro One is committed to advancing meaningful action on economic Reconciliation so that First Nations can lead and benefit from transmission lines in their territory for generations to come."

In November 2022, the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) published a report identifying the electricity needs to support anticipated growth in the Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury area. The two proposed transmission lines include a 75 kilometre, 230-kilovolt transmission line that will run from the Mississagi Transformer Station west of Sudbury to the Third Line Transformer Station in Sault Ste Marie, and a 205 kilometre, 500-kilovolt transmission line that will run from the Hanmer Transformer Station in greater Sudbury to the Mississagi Transformer Station west of Sudbury.

On July 10, 2023, the Ministry of Energy posted the priority lines in the Environmental of Registry of Ontario, proposing to designate the lines to Hydro One. The posting was opened for public consultation and comments for a period of 60 days, which ended on September 8, 2023.

SOURCE Batchewana First Nation, Garden River First Nation, Thessalon First Nation, Mississauga First Nation, Serpent River First Nation, Sagamok Anishnawbek, Atikameksheng Anishnawbek, and Wahnapitae First Nation

