First National Financial Corporation to Host Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call on October 30, 2019

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN,TSX:FN.PR.A,TSX:FN.PR.B) today announced its third quarter 2019 financial reporting schedule.

Third Quarter Release October 29, 2019 after market close Third Quarter Earnings Call/Webcast October 30, 2019 10:00 am ET Hosts Stephen Smith, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Inglis, Chief Financial Officer Moray Tawse, Executive Vice President Conference Call (647) 427-7450 or (888) 231-8191 Webcast www.firstnational.ca

A taped rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until November 6, 2019 at midnight ET. To access the rebroadcast, please dial (416) 849-0833 or (855) 859-2056 and enter passcode 3481438 followed by the number sign. The webcast is also archived at www.firstnational.ca for three months.

About First National Financial Corporation

First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN,TSX:FN.PR.A,TSX:FN.PR.B) is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian-based originator, underwriter and servicer of predominantly prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. With more than $109 billion in mortgages under administration, First National is Canada's largest non-bank originator and underwriter of mortgages and is among the top three in market share in the mortgage broker distribution channel. For more information, please visit www.firstnational.ca.

For further information: Robert Inglis, Chief Financial Officer, First National Financial Corporation, Tel: 416 593 1100, Email: rob.inglis@firstnational.ca; Ernie Stapleton, President, Fundamental, Tel: 905 648 9354, Email: ernie@fundamental.ca

