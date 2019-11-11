First National Financial Corporation Appoints Jason Ellis as President

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN,TSX: FN.PR.A,TSX: FN.PR.B) (the "Company" or "FNFC") today announced that Jason Ellis has been appointed President effective November 11, 2019.

Following a successful transition into the role of Chief Operating Officer in October 2018, Mr. Ellis will now hold the title of President and Chief Operating Officer. Since 2004, Mr. Ellis has been responsible for leading the Treasury and Capital Markets activities at First National and has successfully managed the majority of the Company's relationships with its investor clients.

First National's Chairman and CEO, Stephen Smith stated: "With a very successful year in his position as COO, Jason proved to me and the Board his value to our Company and its growth initiatives. Accordingly, I am pleased to relinquish a role I have held for more than 30 years at First National."

Executive Vice-President, Moray Tawse said: "It is important to ensure we maintain focus on our operational excellence and the promotion of Jason to President positions us well in the marketplace and assures the continuity of our strong brand into the future."

Mr. Ellis will continue to report to Mr. Smith in his dual position.

Prior to his appointment as COO, Mr. Ellis was Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Capital Markets. Prior to joining First National in 2004, Mr. Ellis was with the Asset/Liability Management group at Manulife Financial and with RBC Dominion Securities in Toronto and New York where he traded fixed income and interest rate derivatives. Mr. Ellis is a graduate of Western Ontario University, holds an MBA degree from McMaster University and is a CFA charter holder.

About First National Financial Corporation

First National Financial Corporation (TSX:FN,TSX:FN.PR.A,TSX:FN.PR.B) is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian-based originator, underwriter and servicer of predominantly prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. With over $110 billion in mortgages under administration, First National is Canada's largest non-bank originator and underwriter of mortgages and is among the top three in market share in the mortgage broker distribution channel. For more information, please visit www.firstnational.ca.

For further information: Robert Inglis, Chief Financial Officer, First National Financial Corporation, Tel: 416-593-1100, Email: rob.inglis@firstnational.ca; Ernie Stapleton, President, Fundamental, Tel: 905-648-9354, Email: ernie@fundamental.ca

