First National Financial Corporation Announces Election of Board of Directors

First National Financial Corporation

May 06, 2022, 12:30 ET

TORONTO, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN,TSX: FN.PR.A) (TSX: FN.PR.B) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its March 25, 2022 Management Information Circular were elected as directors of the Corporation at the virtual annual meeting of shareholders held on May 5, 2022.

The results of the proxy vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominees

Votes For

Percentage
of Votes

Votes
Withheld

Percentage
of Votes
Withheld

Stephen Smith

47,299,571

97.87%

1,027,581

2.13%

Moray Tawse

47,303,374

97.88%

1,023,778

2.12%

Jason Ellis

47,302,894

97.88%

1,024,258

2.12%

John Brough

48,210,329

99.76%

116,823

0.24%

Duncan Jackman

46,459,199

96.13%

1,867,953

3.87%

Robert Mitchell

48,187,565

99.71%

139,587

0.29%

Barbara Palk

47,575,131

98.44%

752,021

1.56%

Robert Pearce

47,644,120

98.59%

683,032

1.41%

About First National Financial Corporation

First National Financial Corporation is the parent of First National Financial LP, a Canadian‑based originator, underwriter and servicer of predominantly prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages.  With over $124 billion in mortgages under administration, First National is one of Canada's largest non-bank originator and underwriter of mortgages and is among the top three in market share in the mortgage broker distribution channel. For more information, please visit www.firstnational.ca

For further information: Robert Inglis, Chief Financial Officer, First National Financial Corporation, Tel: 416-593-1100, Email: [email protected]; Ernie Stapleton, President, Fundamental Creative Inc., Tel: 905-648-9354, Email: [email protected]

