First National Financial Corporation Announces Election of Board of Directors

TORONTO, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN,TSX: FN.PR.A) (TSX: FN.PR.B) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its March 25, 2022 Management Information Circular were elected as directors of the Corporation at the virtual annual meeting of shareholders held on May 5, 2022.

The results of the proxy vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominees Votes For Percentage

of Votes Votes

Withheld Percentage

of Votes

Withheld Stephen Smith 47,299,571 97.87% 1,027,581 2.13% Moray Tawse 47,303,374 97.88% 1,023,778 2.12% Jason Ellis 47,302,894 97.88% 1,024,258 2.12% John Brough 48,210,329 99.76% 116,823 0.24% Duncan Jackman 46,459,199 96.13% 1,867,953 3.87% Robert Mitchell 48,187,565 99.71% 139,587 0.29% Barbara Palk 47,575,131 98.44% 752,021 1.56% Robert Pearce 47,644,120 98.59% 683,032 1.41%

About First National Financial Corporation

First National Financial Corporation is the parent of First National Financial LP, a Canadian‑based originator, underwriter and servicer of predominantly prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. With over $124 billion in mortgages under administration, First National is one of Canada's largest non-bank originator and underwriter of mortgages and is among the top three in market share in the mortgage broker distribution channel. For more information, please visit www.firstnational.ca

