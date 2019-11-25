First National Financial Corporation Announces Correction Relating to Secondary Offering Of Its Common Shares

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN,TSX:FN.PR.A,TSX:FN.PR.B) ("First National" or the "Company") announced early today that two of its shareholders, one beneficially controlled by Stephen Smith, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and the other beneficially controlled by Moray Tawse, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President (together, the "Selling Shareholders") and the Company have entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Financial Inc. and TD Securities Inc. (collectively the "Underwriters") for a secondary offering, on a bought deal basis, of 1,180,000 common shares of First National at a price of $42.40 per common share, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Selling Shareholders of approximately $50.0 million (the "Offering"). The press release also announced that the Selling Shareholders granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option (the "Over-allotment Option") to purchase up to an additional 177,000 common shares at the offering price within 30 days from the date of the closing of the Offering solely to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes.

In the earlier announcement, it incorrectly identified the number of common shares that Stephen Smith and Moray Tawse will beneficially own if the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full. The correct number of common shares that Stephen Smith will beneficially own if the Over-allotment Option is exercised in full is 22,360,475 common shares, representing approximately 37.3% of the common shares outstanding and the number of common shares that Moray Tawse will beneficially own if the Over-allotment Option is exercised in full is 20,360,475 common shares, representing approximately 34.0% of the common shares outstanding.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state, province or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

About First National Financial Corporation

First National Financial Corporation (TSX:FN,TSX:FN.PR.A,TSX:FN.PR.B) is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian-based originator, underwriter and servicer of predominantly prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. With over $110 billion in mortgages under administration, First National is Canada's largest non-bank originator and underwriter of mortgages and is among the top three in market share in the mortgage broker distribution channel. For more information, please visit www.firstnational.ca.

For further information: Robert Inglis, Chief Financial Officer, First National Financial Corporation, Tel: 416-593-1100, Email: rob.inglis@firstnational.ca; Ernie Stapleton, President, Fundamental Creative Inc., Tel: 905-648-9354, Email: ernie@fundamental.ca

