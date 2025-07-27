First National Financial Corporation agrees to be acquired by Birch Hill Equity Partners and Brookfield, with existing shareholders Stephen Smith and Moray Tawse maintaining minority ownership

TORONTO, July 27, 2025 /CNW/ - First National Financial Corporation (the "Company" or "First National") (TSX: FN) (TSX: FN.PR.A) (TSX: FN.PR.B) today announced that it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") with Regal Bidco Inc. (the "Purchaser"), a newly-formed acquisition vehicle controlled by private equity funds managed by Birch Hill Equity Partners Management Inc. ("Birch Hill") and private equity funds managed by Brookfield Asset Management ("Brookfield"), whereby the Purchaser will acquire all of the outstanding common shares (the "Shares") of the Company, other than the Rollover Shares (as defined below) (the "Transaction"), for $48.00 per Share in cash (the "Purchase Price"). As part of the Transaction, the Company's founders, Stephen Smith and Moray Tawse (together with their associates and affiliates, the "Rolling Shareholders"), who currently hold approximately 37.4% and 34.0%, respectively, of the outstanding Shares, will each sell approximately two-thirds of their current shareholdings in the Company for the same cash consideration per Share as other shareholders, and have agreed to exchange their remaining Shares (the "Rollover Shares") for ownership interests in the Purchaser. As a result, on closing of the Transaction, Messrs. Smith and Tawse are each expected to maintain an indirect approximate 19% interest in First National, with Birch Hill and Brookfield holding the remaining approximate 62% interest. The Transaction is not subject to any financing condition and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to obtaining the required shareholder, court and regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

The Purchase Price represents a premium of approximately 15.2% and 22.8% to the 30 and 90-trading day volume weighted average trading price, respectively, of the Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") on July 25, 2025, the last trading day prior to the announcement of the Transaction. The Purchase Price is also above the 52-week high closing price of the Shares as of July 25, 2025 and represents a total shareholder return of approximately 2,149% on the Company's initial public offering Share price, including the Company's historical dividend payments. The Purchase Price implies an aggregate total equity value of approximately $2.9 billion, inclusive of the Rollover Shares, and values the Company at a 16.5x price-to-earnings multiple based on the Company's reported trailing twelve months net income attributable to common shareholders as of March 31, 2025.

"This Transaction represents the start of an exciting new chapter for First National," said Jason Ellis, CEO of First National. "Birch Hill and Brookfield bring significant expertise in the Canadian financial services industry, and we are excited to partner with them to grow our platform, drive innovation, and deliver for our customers, employees and institutional partners."

Transaction Details

The Transaction emerged from a robust strategic review process conducted by the Company, under the oversight of a committee of independent directors (the "Special Committee") advised by independent and highly qualified legal and financial advisors. The review process involved a competitive process in which multiple acquisition proposals were received and reviewed by the Special Committee. The Company entered into the Arrangement Agreement based on the unanimous approval of the Company's board of directors (the "Board") (with conflicted directors abstaining) after receiving the unanimous recommendation of the Special Committee. Both the Board and the Special Committee determined, after receiving financial and legal advice, that the Transaction is in the best interests of the Company and the consideration to be received by the holders of the Shares (the "Shareholders") (other than the Rolling Shareholders) is fair, and recommend that Shareholders vote in favour of the Transaction at the special meeting of Shareholders to be held to approve the Transaction.

In connection with the Transaction, the Rolling Shareholders, who collectively hold approximately 71.4% of the outstanding Shares, have entered into irrevocable voting agreements agreeing to vote their Shares in favour of the Transaction and against any competing acquisition proposals. In addition, each of the other directors and executive officers of the Company, who collectively hold less than 1% of the outstanding Shares, have entered into voting agreements agreeing to vote their Shares in favour of the Transaction.

Under the terms of the Transaction, the Class A Preference Shares, Series 1 (the "Series 1 Preferred Shares") and Class A Preference Shares, Series 2 (the "Series 2 Preferred Shares" and, together with the Series 1 Preferred Shares, the "Preferred Shares") of the Company are expected to remain outstanding in accordance with their terms following closing of the Transaction. The Preferred Shares will continue to be listed on the TSX and, as a result, the Company will continue to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws following closing of the Transaction.

The 2.961% Series 3 Senior Unsecured Notes due November 17, 2025, 7.293% Series 4 Senior Unsecured Notes due September 8, 2026 and the 6.261% Series 5 Senior Unsecured Notes due November 1, 2027 (collectively, the "Company Notes") will be redeemed on the closing of the Transaction to the extent outstanding at such time. Each holder of Company Notes outstanding at such time will receive a cash amount equal to the applicable redemption price, plus accrued and unpaid interest, as of the closing date in accordance with the terms of such holder's Company Notes.

First National intends to continue paying its regular monthly cash dividend of $0.208334 per Share in the ordinary course through to closing of the Transaction and regular quarterly dividends on the Preferred Shares in accordance with their terms.

Transaction Rationale

The conclusions and recommendations of the Special Committee and the Board were based on a number of factors, including the following:

Compelling Value and Immediate Liquidity to Shareholders : The all-cash Purchase Price provides Shareholders with certainty of value and immediate liquidity. The Purchase Price represents a premium of approximately 15.2% and 22.8% to the 30 and 90-trading day volume weighted average trading price, respectively, per Share as of July 25, 2025 , and is also above the 52-week high closing price of the Shares as of that date.





: The all-cash Purchase Price provides Shareholders with certainty of value and immediate liquidity. The Purchase Price represents a premium of approximately 15.2% and 22.8% to the 30 and 90-trading day volume weighted average trading price, respectively, per Share as of , and is also above the 52-week high closing price of the Shares as of that date. Market Check : The Transaction is the result of a robust strategic review process led by the Company's financial advisor, RBC Capital Markets, which included outreach to a broad pool of potential buyers and resulted in multiple acquisition proposals, of which the proposal submitted by the Purchaser offered the highest value to Shareholders.





: The Transaction is the result of a robust strategic review process led by the Company's financial advisor, RBC Capital Markets, which included outreach to a broad pool of potential buyers and resulted in multiple acquisition proposals, of which the proposal submitted by the Purchaser offered the highest value to Shareholders. Formal Valuation : The Special Committee received an opinion from its independent valuator and financial advisor BMO Capital Markets ("BMO") that, as of July 27, 2025 , and based on BMO's analysis and subject to the assumptions, limitations and qualifications to be set forth in BMO's written valuation, the fair market value of the Shares is in the range of $44.00 to $50.00 per Share.





: The Special Committee received an opinion from its independent valuator and financial advisor BMO Capital Markets ("BMO") that, as of , and based on BMO's analysis and subject to the assumptions, limitations and qualifications to be set forth in BMO's written valuation, the fair market value of the Shares is in the range of to per Share. Fairness Opinion : The Special Committee received an opinion from BMO that, as of July 27, 2025 , and subject to the assumptions, limitations and qualifications to be set forth in BMO's written fairness opinion, the consideration to be received by Shareholders (other than the Rolling Shareholders) pursuant to the Transaction is fair, from a financial point of view, to such Shareholders.





: The Special Committee received an opinion from BMO that, as of , and subject to the assumptions, limitations and qualifications to be set forth in BMO's written fairness opinion, the consideration to be received by Shareholders (other than the Rolling Shareholders) pursuant to the Transaction is fair, from a financial point of view, to such Shareholders. Arrangement Agreement Terms : The Arrangement Agreement is the result of a comprehensive negotiation process that was undertaken at arm's length with the oversight and participation of the Special Committee advised by independent and highly qualified legal and financial advisors and resulted in terms and conditions that are reasonable in the judgment of the Special Committee and the Board.





: The Arrangement Agreement is the result of a comprehensive negotiation process that was undertaken at arm's length with the oversight and participation of the Special Committee advised by independent and highly qualified legal and financial advisors and resulted in terms and conditions that are reasonable in the judgment of the Special Committee and the Board. Ability to Respond to Superior Proposal : Under the Arrangement Agreement, the Board of Directors, in certain circumstances until Shareholder approval is obtained, is able to consider any unsolicited acquisition proposals, and where the Board determines that an acquisition proposal is a superior proposal may, subject to a right to match in favour of the Purchaser, withdraw, modify or amend its recommendation that Shareholders vote to approve the Arrangement. However, under the Arrangement Agreement the Company is required to proceed with holding a vote on the Transaction, even if the Board has changed its recommendation.





: Under the Arrangement Agreement, the Board of Directors, in certain circumstances until Shareholder approval is obtained, is able to consider any unsolicited acquisition proposals, and where the Board determines that an acquisition proposal is a superior proposal may, subject to a right to match in favour of the Purchaser, withdraw, modify or amend its recommendation that Shareholders vote to approve the Arrangement. However, under the Arrangement Agreement the Company is required to proceed with holding a vote on the Transaction, even if the Board has changed its recommendation. Break Fee : The break fee payable by the Company of $50 million is only payable in limited circumstances such as where the Arrangement Agreement is terminated as a result of a change in the Board's recommendation.





: The break fee payable by the Company of is only payable in limited circumstances such as where the Arrangement Agreement is terminated as a result of a change in the Board's recommendation. Reverse Break Fee : The Company is entitled to a reverse break fee of $75 million in certain circumstances, including if the Arrangement Agreement is terminated by the Company as a result of the Purchaser's failure to close.





: The Company is entitled to a reverse break fee of in certain circumstances, including if the Arrangement Agreement is terminated by the Company as a result of the Purchaser's failure to close. No Financing Condition : The Transaction is not subject to a financing condition.





: The Transaction is not subject to a financing condition. Minority Vote and Court Approval : The Transaction must be approved by two-thirds of the votes cast by Shareholders, as well as by a simple majority of the votes cast by Shareholders excluding the Shares held by the Rolling Shareholders and any other Shareholders required to be excluded from such vote in the context of a "business combination" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), and by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List), which will consider the fairness and reasonableness of the Transaction to Shareholders.





: The Transaction must be approved by two-thirds of the votes cast by Shareholders, as well as by a simple majority of the votes cast by Shareholders excluding the Shares held by the Rolling Shareholders and any other Shareholders required to be excluded from such vote in the context of a "business combination" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – ("MI 61-101"), and by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List), which will consider the fairness and reasonableness of the Transaction to Shareholders. Support for the Transaction: As described above, the Rolling Shareholders as well as all of the directors and executive officers of the Company have entered into voting agreements, pursuant to which they have agreed to, among other things, vote in favour of the Transaction at the special meeting of Shareholders to be held to approve the Transaction.

Formal Valuation and Fairness Opinion

In connection with its review and consideration of the Transaction, the Special Committee engaged BMO as its independent valuator and financial advisor and requested that BMO prepare a formal valuation in accordance with MI 61-101. BMO delivered an oral opinion that, as of July 27, 2025, and based on BMO's analysis and subject to the assumptions, limitations and qualifications to be set forth in BMO's written valuation, the fair market value of the Shares is in the range of $44.00 to $50.00 per Share. In addition, BMO provided an oral opinion that, as of July 27, 2025, and subject to the assumptions, limitations and qualifications to be set forth in BMO's written fairness opinion, the consideration to be received by Shareholders (other than the Rolling Shareholders) pursuant to the Transaction is fair, from a financial point of view, to such Shareholders.

Additional Transaction Details

The Transaction is to be completed by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario). The Transaction is subject to a number of conditions customary for transactions of this nature, including, among others: (i) the approval of at least two-thirds of the votes cast by Shareholders (including the Rolling Shareholders) at a special meeting of Shareholders; (ii) the approval of a simple majority of the votes cast by Shareholders other than the Rolling Shareholders and any other Shareholders required to be excluded pursuant to MI 61-101 at such special meeting; (iii) clearance under the Competition Act (Canada); and (iv) court approval. Completion of the Transaction is not subject to a financing condition.

The Company expects to hold the special meeting of Shareholders to consider and vote on the Transaction in September 2025. If approved at the meeting, the Transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to court approval, Competition Act (Canada) clearance and other customary closing conditions. Following closing of the Transaction, the Purchaser intends to cause the Shares to be delisted from the TSX. The Preferred Shares will remain listed on the TSX.

Jason Ellis is expected to remain First National's Chief Executive Officer and lead the business in all aspects of its operations. First National's current leadership team is also expected to continue following the conclusion of the Transaction.

Further information regarding the terms and conditions of the Transaction are set out in the Arrangement Agreement, which will be publicly filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Additional information regarding the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, the background to the Transaction, the independent valuation and fairness opinion and the rationale for the recommendation by the Special Committee and the Board will be provided in the information circular for the special meeting of Shareholders, which will also be filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Early Warning Disclosure by the Rolling Shareholders

Further to the requirements of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, Stephen Smith, 16 York Street, Suite 1900, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 0E6, will file an amended early warning report in connection with his participation in the Transaction as a Rolling Shareholder and for which he has entered into an irrevocable voting agreement agreeing to vote his Shares in favour of the Transaction and against any competing acquisition proposals, which agreement restricts the ability to vote for, support or participate in a competing transaction for as long as the Arrangement Agreement is in force and for a period of four months following the termination of the Arrangement Agreement in certain circumstances, including as a result of the failure to obtain the required Shareholder approval. Stephen Smith, through Smith Financial Corporation ("SFC") and FNSC Holdings Inc. ("FNSC", and together with SFC, the "Smith Entities"), currently owns 22,409,355 of the issued and outstanding Shares representing approximately 37.4% of the issued and outstanding Shares (on a fully diluted basis). SFC intends to transfer ownership of its Rollover Shares to a newly formed Ontario limited partnership prior to closing of the Transaction in exchange for units of the partnership. Following completion of the Transaction, Stephen Smith will beneficially own an indirect approximate 19% interest in First National. The Smith Entities hold Shares for investment purposes and expect to review from time to time the investment in the Company and may, depending on the market and other conditions: (i) acquire additional securities, options or related derivatives in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions or otherwise, and (ii) dispose of all or a portion of the securities, options or related derivatives over which they now or hereafter exercise, or may be deemed to exercise, control or direct. A copy of Stephen Smith's related early warning report will be filed with the applicable securities commissions and will be filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Further information and a copy of the early warning report of Stephen Smith may be obtained by contacting: Justin Brenner, SVP, Managing Director, Smith Financial Corporation, [email protected], (647) 446-2122.

Further to the requirements of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, Moray Tawse, 16 York Street, Suite 1900, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 0E6 will file an amended early warning report in connection with his participation in the Transaction as a Rolling Shareholder and for which he has entered into an irrevocable voting agreement agreeing to vote his Shares in favour of the Transaction and against any competing acquisition proposals, which agreement restricts the ability to vote for, support or participate in a competing transaction for as long as the Arrangement Agreement is in force and for a period of four months following the termination of the Arrangement Agreement in certain circumstances, including as a result of the failure to obtain the required Shareholder approval. Moray Tawse, through 801420 Ontario Limited ("Tawse Holdco") and The Tawse Family Charitable Foundation (The Tawse Family Charitable Foundation together with Tawse Holdco, the "Tawse Entities"), currently owns 20,404,355 Shares representing approximately 34.0% of the issued and outstanding Shares (on a fully diluted basis). Tawse Holdco intends to transfer ownership of its Rollover Shares to a newly formed Ontario limited partnership prior to closing of the Transaction in exchange for units of the partnership. Following completion of the Transaction, Moray Tawse will beneficially own an indirect approximate 19% interest in First National. The Tawse Entities hold Shares for investment purposes and expect to review from time to time the investment in the Company and may, depending on the market and other conditions: (i) acquire additional securities, options or related derivatives in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions or otherwise, and (ii) dispose of all or a portion of the securities, options or related derivatives over which they now or hereafter exercise, or may be deemed to exercise, control or direct. A copy of Moray Tawse's related early warning report will be filed with the applicable securities commissions and will be filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Further information and a copy of the early warning report of Moray Tawse may be obtained by contacting: Eric Torelli, Chief Financial Officer, Chambertin Asset Management Ltd., [email protected], (416) 994-7507.

The Company's head office address is 16 York Street, Suite 1900, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 0E6.

Advisors

RBC Capital Markets is acting as financial advisor to the Company. BMO Capital Markets is acting as financial advisor and independent valuator to the Special Committee. Torys LLP is acting as legal advisor to the Company. Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP is acting as legal advisor to the Special Committee. CIBC Capital Markets is acting as financial advisor and Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP is acting as legal advisor to Birch Hill and Brookfield. Birch Hill and Brookfield's debt financing for the transaction was fully underwritten by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, RBC Capital Markets, and TD Securities, as Joint Bookrunners and Co-Lead Arrangers. Initial commitments were also provided by The Bank of Nova Scotia and National Bank of Canada, and will be followed by a general syndication.

About First National

First National Financial Corporation is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian-based originator, underwriter and servicer of predominantly prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. With more than $155 billion in mortgages under administration, First National is one of Canada's largest non-bank mortgage originators and underwriters. For more information, please visit www.firstnational.ca.

About Birch Hill

Birch Hill is a Canadian mid-market private equity firm with a long history of driving growth in its portfolio companies and delivering returns to its investors. Based in Toronto, Birch Hill currently has over $6 billion in capital under management. Since 1994, the firm has made 73 investments, with 59 fully realized. Today, Birch Hill's 14 partner companies collectively represent one of Canada's largest corporate entities with over $8 billion in total revenue and more than 40,000 employees.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager with over US$1 trillion of assets under management. Brookfield invests client capital for the long term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors.

Brookfield's private equity business, which manages over US$145 billion of assets under management, focuses on driving operational transformation in businesses providing essential products and services.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terms such as "may", "will, "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements with respect to the Transaction, including statements with respect to the rationale of the Special Committee and the Board for entering into the Arrangement Agreement, the terms and conditions of the Arrangement Agreement, the premium to be received by Shareholders, the expected benefits of the Transaction, the intention to continue to pay monthly dividends on the Shares and regular quarterly dividends on the Preferred Shares, the anticipated timing and the various steps to be completed in connection with the Transaction, including receipt of Shareholder, court and regulatory approvals, the anticipated timing for closing of the Transaction, the anticipated delisting of the Shares from the TSX, the anticipated treatment of the Preferred Shares and the Company Notes and the Company's status as a reporting issuer under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the possibility that the Transaction will not be completed on the terms and conditions, or on the timing, currently contemplated, and that it may not be completed at all due to a failure to obtain or satisfy, in a timely manner or otherwise, required shareholder and court approvals and other conditions of closing necessary to complete the Transaction or for other reasons; the possibility of adverse reactions or changes in business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the Transaction; risks relating to the retention of key personnel during the interim period; the possibility of litigation relating to the Transaction; risks related to the diversion of management's attention from the Company's ongoing business operations; and the other risk factors identified under "Risks and Uncertainties Affecting the Business" in the Company's latest management's discussion and analysis and in other periodic filings that the Company has made and may make in the future with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada, all of which are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company. However, such risk factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date of this release and is subject to change after such date. Management and First National disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under securities laws.

