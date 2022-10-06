First National Announces Appointments of Two Independent Directors, Retirement of John Brough

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN) (TSX:FN.PR.A) (TSX:FN.PR.B) today announced the appointments of Martine Irman and Diane Sinhuber to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Ms. Irman joins First National's Board after a 30+ year career in financial services. She previously served as Vice Chair of TD Securities, responsible for ensuring senior client relationship management across equity, interest rate and currency products. She also led the team responsible for Global Transaction Services and Global Lending Relationship Management and co-chaired TD Securities' Diversity and Inclusion Committee for 15 years. Ms. Irman achieved her ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors and graduated from the Advanced Management Program at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. She is currently a Director of TMX Group, St. Michael's Hospital Foundation and Chair of the Board of Export Development Canada.

Ms. Sinhuber brings 35+ years of leadership experience to First National, primarily in the financial services industry. She previously served as Senior Vice President and Deputy Chief Auditor of TD Bank. Earlier in her career, she was a Partner at Ernst & Young LLP where she led the firm's Financial Services Organization in Canada. She is a Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant (FCPA) and achieved her ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. She is currently a Director of the Scarborough Health Network and past Chair of the Board of the YMCA of Greater Toronto.

"Speaking on behalf of the Board and the entire team at First National, we are delighted to welcome Martine and Diane," said Stephen Smith, co-founder and Executive Chairman. "Not only do they have deep and relevant leadership and governance experience earned while serving leading financial services organizations, they share our values as dedicated community builders. Accordingly, these appointments strengthen our business and are entirely appropriate for a company of our size, scale and potential."

Retirement of John Brough

First National also marked the retirement of John Brough as a Director, effective September 30, 2022. Mr. Brough joined the Board in 2006 and served with distinction.

"John was a member of the founding Board of First National at the time of our initial public offering and as such played a formative role in the advancement of our company as a publicly-traded enterprise," said Mr. Smith. "During his tenure, John provided invaluable counsel to his fellow Directors and our broader team by generously sharing his vast business and real estate knowledge. I join all of First National in thanking John for his immense contributions over the past 16 years and wishing him all the best in the future."

With today's announcement, the company's Board of Directors now consists of nine members, of whom six are independent.

About First National Financial Corporation

First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN) (TSX:FN.PR.A), (TSX:FN.PR.B) is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian-based originator, underwriter and servicer of predominantly prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. With more than $127 billion in mortgages under administration, First National is one of Canada's largest non-bank originators and underwriters of mortgages and is among the top three in market share in the mortgage broker distribution channel. For more information, please visit www.firstnational.ca.

