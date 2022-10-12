First Nation-Owned Corporation Adopts Climate Action Investment Policy

Three Fires Group announces adoption of policy in support of clean energy investments and sustainable energy storage.

CHIPPEWAS OF KETTLE and STONY POINT FIRST NATION, ON, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The Three Fires Group, a First Nations-owned economic development corporation, announced the adoption of its Climate Action Investment Policy. As part of its commitment to sustainable investments, the group's policy outlines its support for clean energy projects including energy storage – aligned with the provincial government's energy supply acquisition strategy.

Through its focus on projects which advance non-fossil fuel energy use, the Three Fires Group intends to support the transition to a climate resilient economy through Indigenous leadership, while advancing progress on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's 94 Calls to Action. The group's major initiatives include investments into electricity infrastructure as part of the province's expansion of capacity in the Treaty lands of Southern Ontario First Nations.

"We are committed to advancing the economic needs and long-term interests of our First Nations in parallel with the needs and interests of our treaty partners and the people of Ontario," said Chief Mary Duckworth of Caldwell First Nation. "Over the next decade, we will be involved in billions of dollars of clean energy investments in support of the transition away from fossil fuels and carbon-intensive industries."

The Three Fires Group expects to be a primary investor in what will become one of the largest battery storage fleets in North America, with assets linked to Ontario's short-term target of 2,500 MW of battery energy storage and clean energy generation. The group is working with First Nations and private sector partners to drive collaborative investments into large-scale energy generation and transmission – addressing the province's urgent need to increase energy capacity.

Additionally, the group provided technical and investment assistance for the recently announced Three Fires Nations-Ontario Southwestern Ontario Infrastructure and Economic Opportunities Table – a joint Crown-Indigenous effort to develop clean energy infrastructure in Southern Ontario, including a $5 billion investment to build Ontario's first large-scale electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant.

"We are carefully positioning clean energy investments that will deliver long-term financial benefits to our First Nation communities, while helping Ontario become a leader in battery energy systems that will ensure reliability and cost-effective energy use for all," said Chief Jason Henry of the Chippewas of Kettle and Stony Point First Nation.

The Three Fires Group and interested First Nations will be continuing discussions with Ontario to consider ways and means to accelerate urgently needed clean energy investments that align with the Climate Action Investment Policy.

About the Three Fires Group

The Three Fires Group is focused on generating wealth and prosperity from economic and infrastructure opportunities for current and future generations. We lend our business capacity and technical expertise to fellow Nations within the Three Fires Confederacy traditional territories and external partners. Through investments and partnerships in major development projects, we support communities and industry to thrive in a modern and sustainable economy and advance reconciliation.

Our mission: Generating wealth and prosperity from economic and infrastructure opportunities for current and future generations.

What We Do:

We advance historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy projects.

We align with seasoned and highly qualified industry and investment partners to drive economic dividends and ecological stewardship.

We build opportunities for First Nations providers of goods and services to take active, generational roles in major projects.

We accelerate necessary critical Infrastructure projects to ensure First Nations, municipalities, and Crown treaty partners can build healthy communities and regions for the generations that follow us.

We work alongside our partners to accelerate critical infrastructure projects, clean energy project investments, and planning surrounding environmental priorities and joint land use decisions.

We move at the speed of business while supporting the clean energy renaissance and the ecological restoration and protection priorities of our peoples.

We are dedicated to working with our current and future shareholder First Nations to grow Indigenous economies into world class business destinations where success is measured through both economic prosperity and ecological stewardship.

