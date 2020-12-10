First Ministers' Meeting on the CHT: A First Step, With More Work to Do

OTTAWA, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Canada's Premiers met with the Prime Minister to discuss COVID-19 vaccination and a long-term health funding through the Canada Health Transfer (CHT).

Premiers are encouraged by recent developments on vaccination and stand ready to begin distributing vaccines across the country in the coming weeks. They look forward to receiving detailed delivery schedules from the federal government, and to working together to ensure a coordinated approach in what is going to be one of the most complex logistical operations ever undertaken throughout Canada.

On health care funding, Premiers were disappointed that there was no long-term commitment from the federal government during the meeting. However, Premiers welcomed the Prime Minister's acknowledgement that the federal government needs to do more. This is a first step, with more work to do in order to achieve a long-term solution.

Premiers have put forward a specific proposal – they have called on the federal government to increase its funding share from 22% to 35% through the CHT, and maintain at least this share of funding over time. Premiers continue to look forward to a positive response to this proposal.

Premiers call for ongoing discussion on the CHT with the Prime Minister until a new deal on the CHT is reached, to ensure Canadians can continue to receive the health care they need, both now and for future generations.

