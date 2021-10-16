First International Legislative and Political Forum on Organ Donation and Transplantation presented by Transplant Québec

THE START OF AN IMPORTANT PUBLIC REFLECTION ON ORGAN AND TISSUE

DONATION AND TRANSPLANTATION

MONTREAL, Oct. 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Transplant Québec is thrilled about the joint commitment announced yesterday at the Forum Québec by the provincial government and the three opposition parties. The announcement comes on the eve of World Organ Donation Day and in the wake of the first Legislative and Political Forum on Organ Donation and Transplantation. Adopting a non-partisan approach, all parties have pledged to initiate a dialogue concerning the reform of organ and tissue donation, one that includes a frank discussion with Quebecers on the subject.

This forum, which will draw numerous international experts, was the perfect opportunity, 50 years after the creation of Transplant Québec, to reflect on the best means to improve donation and transplantation using scientific data and to make Quebec a leader in the field. In collaboration with the Canadian Donation and Transplantation Research Program (CDTRP), Transplant Québec next winter will present its final recommendations arising from this consultation with experts and the public, the first step in a wide-ranging and necessary collective reflection.

A strong commitment

The Forum on the Future of Organ Donation in Quebec presented an opportunity for Marilyne Picard, the MNA for Soulanges and parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Health and Social Services, and for the official health critics from the three opposition parties, Marie Montpetit, Vincent Marissal and Joël Arseneau, to play an active part in improving donation and transplantation practices in Quebec.

It's important to reiterate that Transplant Québec in March 2020 received funds from the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux to organize and present the first Legislative and Political Forum on Organ Donation and Transplantation and the Forum Québec event.

Preliminary report, clear recommendations

Innovative and transformational preliminary and general recommendations were formulated in the wake of these two forums. Participants highlighted the importance of strong and clear regulations in order to ensure the effectiveness of quality processes as well as donation and transplantation safety protocols. Also cited was the importance of specifying the roles and responsibilities of all actors in the organ donation and transplantation system, clarifying the governance structure overseeing implementation compliance and the evaluation of best practices, ensuring that hospitals and Transplant Québec have access to sufficient competent resources at all times, and training clinical teams and the public at each stage of the organ donation process.



Quotes

"We're extremely pleased that Quebec's four political parties have made a commitment to initiate this collective reflection on the issue of organ donation and transplantation. We're also pleased with the clear general recommendations formulated by the local and international experts who took part in the first International Legislative and Political Forum. Always in the hope of saving more lives, it is necessary, now more than ever, to ensure better oversight of organ donation in Quebec and modernize the applicable legislation. We've just taken an important first step on the road to becoming a world leader."

– Louis Beaulieu, Executive Director of Transplant Québec

"In order to coordinate all the organ donation and transplantation processes as effectively as possible on a medical level, and for the overall process to unfold within a reasonable timeframe for each patient waiting for a transplant, it's essential that Quebec reflects on the best practices for improving organ donation and transplantation mechanisms. In this sense, the forum presented over the last two days breathed new life into the reflection and the work in progress. While there's a great deal of work left to do, today is a good day for the health of patients who've received a transplant and for support services extended to donor families."

– Dr. Matthew Weiss, Medical Director for Organ Donation at Transplant

Québec, Scientific Director of the International Forum

Please visit our website to view the commitment made by the political parties at the National Assembly.

About Transplant Québec

Transplant Québec has a mandate from the Minister of Health and Social Services to save lives and improve the health of persons in need of a transplant by coordinating the organ donation process, ensuring the equitable allocation of organs, supporting best clinical practices through consensus-building and the mobilization of its partners, and promoting organ donation in the society at large. Transplant Québec therefore works to ensure that the greatest possible number of Quebecers waiting for an organ can benefit from a transplant in as timely a fashion as practicable.

