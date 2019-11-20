First in Quebec: GURU MATCHA - Orient Serves as Inspiration for GURU Brewmaster's New Organic Energy Drink Flavour

INSPIRED BY THE ORIENT

With a PhD in pharmacology, Luc Martin Privat, Vice-President of Research, Development & Innovation, and brewmaster at GURU, has mastered the art of blending botanicals. Looking to the traditions of the Far East for renewed inspiration, he crafted the new GURU Matcha based Japanese tea ceremonies, Buddhist culture, the energizing benefits of matcha tea, ginseng and monk fruit juice.

ORGANIC INGREDIENTS

Matcha not only has the advantage of being naturally rich in caffeine, which promotes a boost in energy, but also in antioxidants. The organic matcha tea used in GURU Matcha comes directly from a Japanese agricultural producer and is categorized as "ceremonial" grade, that is, it bears the highest official quality designation in Japan.

The following Asian ingredients are added to the organic Japanese matcha:

Organic Panax Ginseng;

Concentrated monks fruit juice;

Organic Green tea

THE HEALTHIEST ENERGY DRINK AVAILABLE

Carl Goyette, President and CEO of GURU, said that "twenty years ago, we were the forerunners in the natural and organic energy drinks industry. Today, we are transforming our industry which tends to use long lists of chemical ingredients. We are delighted to see the current trend among consumers to choose healthy, plant-based products."

GURU Organic Energy Drink has added a new flavour to its lineup, GURU Matcha. GURU Matcha is available today in Quebec. It contains 140 mg of caffeine (equivalent to one cup of coffee) and only 25 calories per 355 ml cans.

About GURU

GURU is a leading manufacturer of organic energy drinks. As a pioneering company, GURU launched the world's first all-natural energy drink in 1999. It markets GURU organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States. Its corporate culture is akin to its products as it aims to share good energy to drive those who aspire towards ambitious projects by reminding them that with the right dose of will, inspiration, and good energy, anything is possible. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, GURU has a distribution network of more than 10,000 points of sale in North America.

