SHANGHAI, Jan. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Following a rigorous external evaluation, Concordia International School Shanghai is proud to announce that it has become the first school in Asia to receive the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) Quality Program Award at the Exemplary Level. This is a rare distinction recognizing excellence in school athletics programs.

Concordia Shanghai was honored with the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) Quality Program Award – Exemplary Level.

Assessed across 10 accreditation-style categories, Concordia achieved an outstanding 97% overall score, well above the required benchmark. This distinction places Concordia among fewer than 1% of schools in the U.S. and only three international schools worldwide to receive this honor!

As the first school in Asia to receive the NIAAA award, this recognition is a powerful testament to the quality of Concordia's athletic coaches and their unwavering commitment to providing an exceptional experience for every student athlete.

Beyond trophies and wins, the award celebrates the school's deeper commitment to culture, character, and community. Concordia's athletic program is designed not merely to develop skilled competitors, but to cultivate resilience, self-management, teamwork and leadership--qualities that will help students later in life.

In another landmark achievement, Concordia has recently become the first school in China to achieve NFHS Level 1 School certification from the National Federation of State High School Associations. All of the school's JV and Varsity coaches have completed certifications in four essential courses: Concussion in Sports, Protecting Students from Abuse, Sudden Cardiac Arrest, and Fundamentals of Coaching. This ensures that all student athletes train and compete in a safe, supportive, and professionally guided environment.

These accolades reflect the dedicated investment of time, energy, and expertise in growing students, supporting coaches, and continuously elevating athletic programs to meet the students' needs. Together, they underscore Concordia's vision of becoming a preeminent school in Asia.

About Concordia International School Shanghai

Founded in 1998, Concordia International School Shanghai is a co-educational day school that offers a comprehensive American-style education to students from Preschool through High School. Located in Jinqiao, an international community in Shanghai's Pudong New Area, Concordia is dedicated to cultivating the unique gifts and passions of its students. Concordia's approach focuses on nurturing every student through a journey of personal and academic growth, offering innovative academic programs, enriching extracurricular activities, and instilling strong character and values. The school is dedicated to helping each student achieve a bright and prosperous future of personal excellence.

SOURCE Concordia International School Shanghai

Brandon Fisher, [email protected], 021-5899 0380 分机 5004, [www.concordiashanghai.org]; Joan Wu, [email protected], 021-5899 0380 分机 5008, [www.concordiashanghai.org]