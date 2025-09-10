Concordia Shanghai Launches Visionary Redevelopment of the Rittmann Center

SHANGHAI, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Concordia International School Shanghai commemorated the launch of a bold redevelopment of its Rittmann Center, a cornerstone of campus life and community engagement for nearly two decades. The project represents an investment in the future of education, combining world-class design with Concordia's enduring mission to nurture students' intellectual, creative, and personal growth.

The redevelopment was inaugurated at a ceremony on September 9, attended by school leaders, community members, and distinguished members of Shanghai's local government, among them Zhang Difang, Deputy District Mayor of Pudong New Area; Zhou Aiqing, Deputy Director of the Jinqiao Administration Bureau of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone Administrative Committee; Li Jialu, Level One Principal Member, Office of International Exchange, Shanghai Municipal Education Commission; and Lv Cuihong, Director of the Center of International Exchange, Pudong New Area Education Bureau. Their presence highlighted the project's importance to both Shanghai's international education landscape and the broader Pudong community.

A symbolic Memory Box Ceremony served as a bridge between the past and the future. Signed tiles from the walls of the original Rittmann Center, along with soil from the groundbreaking, were placed into a commemorative memory box to ensure that the spirit of the original building continues to live on in the new design. Following the ceremony, guests toured a curated exhibition that highlighted the Rittmann Center's 18-year history, its current impact, and the transformative plans for its future.

A Transformative Investment in Students

With an investment of 275 million RMB, the reimagined Rittmann Center will span 13,710 square meters, five times the size of the current facility. Designed by renowned New York-based Ennead Architects, the facility will feature a professional-grade theater with seating for more than 500; an eight-lane, 25-meter competition pool; purpose-built music and drama spaces; and expansive art studios. Together, these spaces will form a dynamic hub for learning, performance, and community connection.

"This is more than an investment in facilities. It is an investment in our students, in their learning, and in the generations who will come after them," said Dr. Eric Semler, Head of School at Concordia Shanghai. "The new Rittmann Center will give our students the tools, inspiration, and environment to pursue excellence across academics, arts, and athletics."

The design incorporates advanced acoustic treatments, flexible learning spaces, and energy-efficient systems, setting a new benchmark for sustainable and student-centered educational facilities in Asia. Construction is scheduled for completion in July 2027.

A Lasting Legacy

The redevelopment honors the legacy of Dr. David F. Rittmann, former Head of School and visionary educational leader. Through its state-of-the-art design and enduring purpose, the new Rittmann Center will carry forward his commitment to fostering creativity, community, and opportunity for generations of Concordia students.

About Concordia Shanghai

Founded in 1998, Concordia International School Shanghai is a co-educational day school that offers a comprehensive American-style education to students from Preschool through High School. Located in Jinqiao, an international community in Shanghai's Pudong New Area, Concordia is dedicated to cultivating the unique gifts of its students in any areas they are passionate about. Concordia's approach focuses on nurturing every student through a journey of personal and academic growth, offering innovative academic programs, enriching extracurricular activities, and instilling strong character and values. The school is dedicated to helping each student achieve a bright and prosperous future of personal excellence.

About Ennead Architects

Ennead Architects is a 160-person firm based in New York City, with offices in Los Angeles and Shanghai. For over 60 years, Ennead has specialized in public-sector projects for educational, scientific, and cultural institutions. Their portfolio spans master planning, new construction, renovation, and interior design—from K-12 schools and universities to museums, labs, and performing arts centers. Each project is uniquely tailored to its context, program, and purpose. Their studio includes experts in sustainability, visualization, and technical design, supported by six centers focused on key sectors including education, cultural & performing arts, laboratories, healthcare, government, and commercial projects.

