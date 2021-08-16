First Helium Launches New Corporate Website

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

The Company Has Also Made Its Updated Investor Presentation Available for Download On The New Website

TSXV: HELI

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ – First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (FRA: 2MC), a helium exploration and development company with access to significant exploration lands throughout Alberta, is pleased to announce that it has launched its new corporate website at www.firsthelium.com (the "New Website"). The New Website offers key content and materials pertaining to the Company including but not limited to its corporate story, investor information and other resources. Visitors to the New Website can also join First Helium's mailing list in order to receive updates directly from the Company.

In addition, First Helium is pleased to announce that it has significantly updated its investor presentation (the "Updated Investor Presentation") and made it available for download on the New Website. The Updated Investor Presentation contains important information regarding the Company including but not limited to its competitive strategy, Worsley discovery well and project, and upside development lands.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has recently retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid") to provide marketing services (the "Services") to the Company. Hybrid has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for First Helium and to broaden the Company's reach within the investment community. Hybrid has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange in providing the Services. Hybrid has been engaged by the Company for an initial period of six months (the "Initial Term") and then shall be renewed automatically for successive three-month periods thereafter, unless terminated by the Company in accordance with the Agreement. Hybrid will be paid a monthly fee of $15,000 monthly fee, plus applicable taxes, during the Initial Term.

ABOUT FIRST HELIUM

First Helium is a helium exploration and development company operating in the Worsley area, north of Grande Prairie, in Alberta, Canada. It was founded to capitalize on the untapped potential of significant helium resources in Western Canada, in response to the shifting supply dynamics of the global marketplace. Building on its successful discovery well, which has production tested at over 1.3% of helium content over three test periods, First Helium is working to develop its land base of over 32,000 hectares along the highly prospective Worsley helium trend. To establish its operating base, First Helium seeks to market its helium gas into the North American market via term off-take marketing arrangements with established third-party distribution companies.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.firsthelium.com. The Company's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

